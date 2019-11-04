The Jordan community will honor those who have served in the military on Monday, Nov. 11 with a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony is 2-3:30 p.m. at Jordan High School, 600 Sunset Drive, Jordan.
The program is sponsored by the Jordaness Lions, who hope to enlighten Jordan’s High School and Jordan Middle School students on the dedication of local veterans, highlight the value of allegiance to country and stress the need to appreciate and protect the rights and freedoms of Americans.
Members of the public who are interested in attending can RSVP by calling Wanda Breimhorst at 612-716-4705 or emailing wjbreim@comcast.net. Refreshments will be served immediately following the program for all veterans and guests.