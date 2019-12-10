A winner has been announced in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s 2019 Season’s Greetings Card Design Contest, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency.
The design created by Maxtin Heng, 7, of Jordan Elementary School will be featured on the front of the sheriff’s office greeting card this year. Heng’s design was among 65 entries.
Heng and his mom enjoyed lunch with Sheriff Luke Hennen, took a ride in a patrol car, and received several other prizes.
Heng’s teacher, Maggie Holbeck, said “This opportunity tied in perfectly with a social studies unit I had planned about communities and community helpers. Students read books about the people who support us and keep us safe in our communities including garbage collectors, mail carriers, doctors, teachers, fire fighters, police officers, and others.”
The runners-up were Zacaious Moe, 8, of Raven Stream Elementary in New Prague and Wyatt Tessin, 9, of Jordan Elementary School. Each runner-up received a bag of prizes and enjoyed lunch at school with law enforcement personnel.
“I appreciate the community involvement from our schools and students to make this annual event a success,” Hennen said. “It’s heartwarming to see so many positive depictions of law enforcement through the perspective of these children.”