123 YEARS AGO
Sept. 10, 1896
Never in the history of Minnesota has the record of the state fair been eclipsed in attendance. On Thursday last, 50,000 persons passed through the gate.
Schaefer’s one-price cash store advertises: Maple City self-washing soap, 7 bars for 25 cents; Snap smoking tobacco, 15 cents a pound; sun dried apples, 3 cents a pound; and 10 cents for 1 lb can good salmon.
Corn is nearly all in stock and a good deal of threshing has been done.
Dr. Landenberger has laid a sidewalk of tile manufactured by Erick Anderson of Jordan. It makes a very handsome and substantial walk.
Cigar manufacturer Simon sold a large order to a New Prague business last week.
The Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad sold 320 tickets to local residents attending the triple attractions in the Twin Cities last week and the Omaha Railroad sold 140 tickets.
Morgan and Heiland is the name of the new livery firm. Heiland purchased a half interest from Morgan. The new company will enlarge their stables, increase their vehicles and put in more and better horses. We aim to have the best livery in the valley.
Our Gray’s baseball team expect to demolish the New Prague team this coming Sunday.
The northbound morning passenger train on the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad ran into and killed H. Langer’s cow last Sunday.
Hilgers and Nachbar are completing a well at the depth of 360 feet in Heidelberg.
Jas. Anderson has rented one of the Nicolin warehouses. He will place feed mill machinery and do all kinds of feed grinding.
Sunday evening services will be resumed at the Presbyterian Church next Sunday.
Mr. A.D. Woodruff is visiting from Tomah, Wisconsin. He lived in Jordan from 1852 to 1856. He was the one who first suggested to Mr. Holmes — the father of our city — the idea of calling it Jordan. He was also the first man married in Belle Plaine.
Our public schools opened Tuesday with an enrollment of 160.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1919
The second week of the new school year is nearly gone. There are 10 seniors, 8 juniors, 15 sophomores and 27 freshmen; an increase of 20 students over last year. The freshman class is the largest in our history. In a few years we will be able to boast 100 students. The attendance in the grades is not up to standards.
The Odenwald property on First Street is for sale. The former Rosival house has been moved in two parts to two different locations this past week. Jos. Weckman’s big steam tractor provided the pulling power.
Werner Nolden has moved into his new garage on Shakopee Street and is a fine improvement to the city.
Another airplane flew over this course yesterday. They are becoming a common sight.
Ed Juni and family will live in the apartments over the store and Ed will work in the store. Mrs. Chris Juni will move to new residence on Third Street.
The Schaefer Estate has ordered some substantial improvements for the New Store when the hustling proprietor, Jos. Sunder, is doing a fine business. Plate glass will be put in both the First and the Water Street fronts. Steam heat may also be installed before winter arrives.
President Woodrow Wilson was briefly in Jordan Tuesday morning as his train went through Brentwood on the Omaha line railroad on the way to St. Paul.
Our shoemaker, Tony Waclavek, is on vacation for a week.
Ole Rosendahl, the discoverer of Jordan’s famous mud baths was here last week from Thief River Falls. He was enjoying “the baths.”
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 8, 1949
Jordan’s Pioneer Memorial (Log Cabin) at Seven Corners will be open Friday and Saturday during the Scott County Fair.
On Tuesday evening St. John’s Hall was the place to see the moving pictures of “The Shrine of St. Ann de Beaupre.” Many attending were from out of town.
Scott County Fair’s decorating crew were busy decking Broadway, Water Street, First Street and intersections with banners and gay lights, proclaiming WELCOME to the PEOPLE.
Mayor Schmitt and Jordan City Council announce that curfews will ring on and after Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m.
Forty-two local businesses had ads that welcomed visitors to Jordan during the fair.
There is television all the time when programs are on at Hotel Jordan. Ted Pekarna, proprietor.
The survey crews working on Highway 169 have offices in the Pierre Building on the second floor. The Minnesota Highway Department building across from Broadway is being used for vehicle storage.
A cold snap dropped the mercury to 40 degrees last week and produced snow and frost in the Duluth area.
Back in 1928, Mr. Frank Bean of International Milling in New Prague, generously donated to the city of Jordan the property that now is our beautiful park. It is specified the area be used by all for recreation purposes and not be exploited for monetary gain. The city council has appointed a park board of three members. Improvements have been gradually made.
In 1938, a long range (10 year) program was planned. With lots of help in two years tennis courts, picnic tables, stoves, a bath house, diving tower, sanded beach and a football field (second to none) were accomplished. Much is left to be done.
By resolution of the city council, $500 a year is allowed the park board for upkeep. The high school pays $100 per year for the football field. Neighbors — this is your park and playground. The Park Board consists of George Hartman, Herman Hender and Dr. H. Pierre.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1969
Thirty-eight area senor citizens left Monday for a Canadian tour arranged by Frank Dick. From Jordan in the group are Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dick, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Grommesch, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Morlock, Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Berg, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bendzick, Mrs. Minnie Kerkow, Mrs. Gus Slavicek, Mrs. Hazel Coddo, Delores Schmitt, Mrs. Ann Nolden and Lucille Kipp.
Mrs. Ernest J. Wermerskirchen, 79, of Jordan passed away suddenly Thursday, Sept. 4. Cause of death was given as pulmonary embolism.
Mrs. Ray (Mildred) Lucas passed away at her home on Wednesday following a lingering illness.
Sunday evening, at just about at the start of the championship baseball game between Arlington and Prior Lake, a Great Western freight train stopped for about 20 minutes after denting some car fenders parked too close to the tracks near the Pekarna Meat Market.
Holly, the 9-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wally Huth, fell last Saturday while roller skating and broke her left arm.
Prior Lake downed the Hubmen 32-6 in the season opener Friday at Prior Lake. The Hubmen lost the ball three times on fumbles and had only two first downs compared to Prior Lake’s 10 first downs. Tomorrow night, the Hubmen face their first conference game with a tough Arlington team.
Arlington won the state baseball title over Prior Lake by a score of 6-1. The tournament was co-hosted and played between Belle Plaine and Jordan. Total tournament attendance was 15,274.
30 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1989
Kathy and Cliff Kersting retired after 27 years in the bar business. They bought the White Front Bar from Dona and Bernie Allmann back in 1962 when a glass of beer sold for 15 cents and now it is 60 to 65 cents. Mixed drinks were 35 cents and cigarettes were 25 cents a pack. Kersting’s bar was the “spot” for many card tournaments for sheepshead, yukor and cribbage. Jim and Judy Klehr bought the business and took over Sept. 1.
Betty Hueber was named 1989 Jordan Lioness of the year by the local Lioness organization.
The Longest Day of Golf netted $2,500 for the American Cancer Society. A group of eight golfers, four representing Jordan and four from Shakopee, each played 40 hours of golf for the American Cancer Society at the Dahlgren’s Golf Club in Chaska. Representing the Jordan team were Bill Beckfield, Father Carolan, Dr. Joe Pekarna and Reverend Paul Larsen — pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Jordan.
A group of relatives gave a surprise birthday party at Lagoon Park Aug. 26 in honor of Bill Sobieck’s 80th birthday.
The Jordan Brewers sprang a surprise on the Cold Springers last Sunday night in Marshall with an impressive 8-0 win. The win guaranteed the Brewers a top three finish in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Labor Day, the Brewers lost to Miesville 13-8 and to Hames 10-9. The third place finish for the Brewers concludes the best decade of Brewer baseball in history. Six trips to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament, a championship, twice the runner-up, a third place finish and a final loss in the stat tournament places the Brewers, at least, in a class with the best teams in Minnesota.
Hubman football team fall to Becker 26-0 in grid opener.