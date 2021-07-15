Registration is open for the Scott County Sheriff’s annual youth fishing derby, the county announced in a news release.
The derby is from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Cedar Lake fishing pier. Participants must register for a 30-minute time slot. Families can also participate in a virtual derby at any body of water in Scott County from Aug. 5-8 by checking the "virtual" box on the registration form.
“The Youth Fishing Derby is a community event that teaches kids to fish, connect them with the outdoors, and develop trusting relationships with deputies and other emergency responders within our community,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen in the release. “The event will look a little different again this year, but our mission remains the same — continuing to have positive law enforcement-community interactions by connecting on personal level.”
Fifteen prizes are available in a random drawing, including fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes full of gear and gift cards to Cabin Fever Sporting Goods in Victoria. Participants must post a picture of their catch on the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook event page between Aug. 5-8 to be eligible for the prize draw. Winners will be announced on the Facebook event page on Aug. 10, the release said.
Water and snacks will be free for all at the event, and a limited number of life jackets are available for pick-up at the Scott County Sheriff's office or at the pier the day of the event. A limited number of fishing rods and reels are also available for children who have not participated in previous fishing derbies, the release said.
The contact for this event is Deputy Dennis Tietz at dtietz@co.scott.mn.us or 952-292-8297.