New Prague resident Taylor Jason Beuch was charged with second-degree murder in Scott County District Court Wednesday following an alleged fatal stabbing involving two roommates, according to court documents.
According to the criminal complaint:
Beuch, 23, called 911 and told police dispatch that the victim, identified by law enforcement authorities as Casey Trutnau, also 23, of Jordan, attacked him with a knife, leading him to retaliate. On the call with authorities, Beuch said the victim was still breathing and that he did not know where the knife went.
Police arrived to the scene, a residence in the 4400 block Cedar Valley Lane, Sand Creek Township, a little after 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Jordan police found the victim lying near a pool of blood in the front yard. Beuch, who was still on the scene, was arrested, the complaint said.
Beuch had lacerations on his finger at the time of the arrest, and said Trutnau struck him in the head, causing him to try to defend himself.
Trutnau told law enforcement personnel he was in pain and said he was having a hard time breathing. As a Jordan police officer and a Scott County sheriff's deputy provided first aid, Trutnau drifted in and out of consciousness. Trutnau had multiple lacerations including his right cheek and wrist, upper right shoulder, lower back and stomach and two stab wounds in his chest.
Trutnau died from the injuries early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22 at Hennepin County Medical Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Trutnau's death a homicide.
Officers interviewed a witness at the scene, Beuch's grandfather, who said Trutnau and Beuch lived together. He also said Beuch got into a motorcycle crash this year which caused a "recent change," according to the complaint.
A witness at the scene pointed out a knife in the garage to police and said Beuch put it there.
Beuch was taken that day to the Jordan Police Department and then to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where he was given a CT scan of his head and neck and stitches to the wound on his finger. At the hospital, Beuch stated to deputies he "does not remember much" about the incident, and expressed remorse for what had happened.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The defendant's first court hearing date has yet to be set.