An expanded surgical wing at the Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague will begin offering new services this month.
The additional capacity will help the clinic serve more patients with complex surgical needs, the clinic announced.
Martin Herrmann, M.D., is clinic's the medical director.
"The Mayo Clinic Health System has been very supportive of our growth in New Prague and it's been a very exciting time," he said.
On Nov. 15, patient care begins for general surgery and obstetrics and gynecology, according to a press release. Urology is set to follow in 2022.
Last month, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery care were added to the clinic's list of services followed by facial and plastic surgery options additions this month.
The surgical expansion project marks the first phase in a major renovation underway at the clinic.
The surgical operations rolling out starting this month will deploy various new technology and equipment upgrades, including robotic surgery capabilities.
The project, totaling $4.5 million, includes a third operating room, renovation of two operating rooms and three new private preoperative and postoperative rooms.
The final phase of the expansion is expected to be completed in January.
Herrmann, whose career spans nearly 30 years, said he's seen a lot of changes to hospital practices in small communities.
In New Prague, he said they've fortunate to be able to build local hospital programs that are both sustainable and complex, he said.
Some of the surgeons that'll be providing care at the New Prague location also perform surgeries in Rochester, according to Herrmann.
"We do plan to bring some of our Rochester talent to New Prague," he said, adding the New Prague location is more convenient for many Twin Cities patients.
"Mayo Clinic's primary goal is simply to bring high-quality healthcare to the area," he said.