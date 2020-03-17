As the community takes greater steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so do those who provide services for the most vulnerable.
Jordan’s Meals on Wheels program, funded by the CAP Agency, is reminding senior residents that meal delivery is not only available and affordable — but it also prevents them from having to leave the house.
The local program, which operates out of the Schule House kitchen, offers lunch-hour meals Monday through Friday, delivered direct to seniors’ doors in Jordan and the surrounding townships.
“They’re very well balanced healthy meals that come completely prepared,” Schule House Director Deb Pauly said.
Meals cost $5, but if there are other options if cost is a barrier for some seniors.
“It is based on ability to pay, so no one will be turned away,” Pauly said.
Meals must be ordered three days in advance. To sign up for a meal, call Pauly 952-492-2084 or the Schule House kitchen at 952-492-2208.