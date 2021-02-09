Jordan’s Mill Pond Masters ice golf event Feb. 15 will now feature some special guests.
Representatives of the Miss Jordan Ambassador program typically help out at the event by handing out prizes and singing the national anthem, which will be performed this year by Princess Grace Kinkade. Miss Jordan 2020-21 Mackenzie Elsenpeter will kick off the event with the ceremonial “first putt.”
It’s customary for a few members of the Minneapolis Aquatennial Royalty to be present when a new ambassador is crowned, Elsenpeter said.
At this year’s Miss Jordan coronation, Aquatennial Commodore Stephen Zins asked program organizer Tera Lembeck about the Mill Pond Masters tradition.
Lembeck offered to invite the Aquatennial Royalty back to participate in the event as long as COVID-19 restrictions didn’t cancel it.
Five of the six Aquatennial Ambassadors said they’ll be there.
Elsenpeter says it’s unique for royalty to travel to an event as a group, especially to a smaller town like Jordan.
“This is huge for our ambassadors program, the commercial club and for Jordan,” Elsenpeter said. “It’s so cool.”
Even with predicted temps for the weekend coming in at well-below freezing, the Mill Pond Masters is set to have record attendance.
Still, sign-ups will be capped at 200 in order to allow for a safe, socially-distanced (competitive as ever) tournament.
Cost of registration is $20 for each adult over 21 and $10 for those under 21. Golfers 12 and younger play for free.
Those interested can pre-register online at bit.ly/3otbN98. Registration can be done in-person at 11 a.m. on the day of the event, just prior to the 12 p.m. shotgun start.
For full details, visit the Jordan Commercial Club’s website at bit.ly/39r6H9b.