There's always something new to find at Minnesota's Largest Candy Store.
Located just off U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan, the candy store has been in business for over 40 years and offers over 3,000 varieties of candy.
Contrary to what you might think, the candy isn't necessarily the main attraction at the store, which also features themed rooms such as Gotham, an underwater-themed room, and a new Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts room.
"We're always working on something new," owner Robert Wagner said.
Though some of the sculptures in the store were imported from Germany, Wagner said he and his team try to emphasize support for local businesses.
Mid-County Fabricating, Barnd Electric, River Bottom Studios and River Bottom Productions — all Jordan-based — are a few of the local companies that help get the candy store running each season, Wagner said.
In the past few years, the store has become known for the letterboard signs displaying witty messages outside of the bright yellow barn.
Families and individuals are usually seen posing in front of the biggest yellow sign for a photo in front of the store.
This year, Wagner said, he and his team decided to add an additional focal point for photo-takers.
They hired Twin Cities-based street artist and sidewalk muralist Sean McCann to create a three-dimensional mural on a concrete slab outside the store.
Wagner says the slab is thicker than U.S. Highway 169. It was poured last month, and painting began only at the beginning of this week, to be completed by the time to store opens.
When photographed, the three-dimensional image is revealed.
If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, in addition to a variety of pastas and other snacks that are available at the store, you can peruse a sampling of 30,000 puzzles, which Wagner said is the largest offering of puzzles in North America.
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store is located at 20430 Johnson Memorial Drive, Jordan.
It will be open Friday, May 7 through Thanksgiving.