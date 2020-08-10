The Miss Jordan Ambassador Program will take place Sept. 12, but it's going to look a bit different than previous years.
Coronation will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Usually candidate interviews are held at the church prior to coronation at the high school and a presentation at Heimatfest. This year everything will take place at the church.
"At the high school we could only have 25 people, at the church we can have 75," program coordinator Terra Lembeck said.
Attendees will be required to wear masks, apply hand sanitizer as they enter and be seated six feet apart (families will sit together).
"There's not a parade, there is not a reception afterwards, it's just simply coronation ... it's very different," Lembeck said.
But program organizers are still working to make the event feel special for the candidates and the city. Twenty-five royalty members from surrounding communities, including the Queen of the Lakes and Aquatennial Princesses, will attend the coronation and visit Minnesota's Largest Candy Store together, as in previous years.
"We think that's very important for the girls because so many things have been canceled," Lembeck said.
The decision to still hold the program this year was made early, Lembeck said. Most of the time was spent figuring out how to do it safely.
"We were going to go ahead with coronations simply because our outgoing girls are going to college and asking them to stay on another year, even though they missed out on a lot this year, is a big commitment," Lembeck said.
Each year, one candidate is crowned Miss Jordan, alongside two Jordan Princesses. Miss Jordan Royalty serve as the ambassadors of the Jordan community at area events for the following year. Contest judging consists of a personal interview, poise and public speaking.
The 2020-21 Miss Jordan candidates are:
- Faith Debban, sponsored by Hometown Bank.
Mackenzie Elsenpeter, sponsored by Clancy's Pizza Parlor and Countryside Construction.
Grace Kinkeade, sponsored by Allen Houdek Insurance Agency.
Madalyn McGarry, sponsored by Jamie Smith Photography.
Katherine Shaver, sponsored by Jordan Supper Club.