A New Prague women reported missing last week may no longer be in Minnesota, according to the new details from investigators.
Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office confirmed Pamela Jewison, 50, was reported missing by her husband on Friday, Nov. 12.
According to the Sheriff's Office, home security footage showed Jewison leave her home on Friday morning, driving her 2015, silver-colored GMC Yukon Denali.
Around 9:30 p.m. that evening, her husband reported to authorities she'd not reported to work or returned home.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said law enforcement in the area of Post Falls, Idaho became involved in the investigation after Jewison's license plate was recorded by an automated plate reader on westbound Interstate-90 on Monday.
"The Jewison family has made contact with all family and friends and none of them have seen or spoken with Pamela since last week and her whereabouts remain unknown and the family expresses their concerns for her wellbeing," Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a press release.
Minnesota United, an organization that assists families with missing persons investigations, said Pamela is 5'3" and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff at 507-357-4440.