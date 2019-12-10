Detours and closures and stops — oh my.
It may become the mantra of local drivers over the next couple of years as the Minnesota Department of Transportation and city staff work to improve a number of Jordan’s roads, bridges and intersections.
Dozens of residents filed through the Jordan City Council chambers Thursday, Dec. 5 to gather information on the slate of projects that will close portions of Highway 21, Highway 282, Creek Lane and other high-traffic roads over the next few years. Earlier this year, MnDOT resurfaced Highway 21 from Saw Mill Road in Jordan to Seventh Street in New Prague.
“There is just a lot going on in Jordan, which is why we decided to hold a public meeting, not just for one project but to give everyone a heads up about other things happening,” MnDOT engineer Diane Langenbach said.
Langenbach and MnDOT staff, along with City Administrator Tom Nikunen and City Engineer Mike Waltman, answered questions for about two hours Thursday, aided by maps and displays, in an attempt to give residents a better understanding of what Jordan will look like by 2023.
Here’s a snapshot of what was on display:
Bridges
Next year, Jordan will bid farewell to two bridges that have served commuters for decades — one dating back to 1957. Construction will begin in March 2020 on the replacement of Highway 21 bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad and Sand Creek. The bridges are located close together, between Sawmill Road and Mill Street.
The project scope also includes reconstruction of Highway 21 between Mill Street and the Sand Creek bridge, a trail for pedestrians and bicyclists and improved drainage. Construction is expected to last eight months, from March to November 2020, with an estimated cost of $6.8 million.
The length of the project can be attributed to the fact that both bridges are being constructed separately in order to provide constant access to homes located in between the two bridges; if the bridges were constructed concurrently, multiple residences would be left without any road access. MnDOT officials anticipate the railroad bridge will be completed first.
Throughout construction, Highway 21 will be closed from Mill Street to the Sand Creek Bridge. A detour will create a circular route taking drivers from Highway 21 onto Old Highway 169 all the way to Delaware Avenue, where drivers can access Highway 169 (near the Jordan Supper Club) and return to Highway 282 and Highway 21.
With the detour in effect, residents of Bridle Creek will have to travel about five miles to get to Radermacher’s — adding 3.5 miles to the regular route. Several city officials have expressed little faith in the detour plan and suspect plenty of drivers will cut through Aberdeen Avenue, Hillside Drive and Sunset Drive to avoid it.
“We know a lot of people that know the local roads are going to try to cut through, so we’re going to have to try and mitigate that to the extent possible,” Langenbach said.
Roundabouts
State officials announced this summer that plans build a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 282 and Creek Lane in 2020 would be delayed a year. MnDOT representatives said the city’s roundabout project isn’t compatible with the Highway 21 bridge replacements, forcing the city to put the roundabout on hold until 2021.
MnDOT officials said the detour route for the bridge projects cannot exist if Highway 282 is closed at Creek Lane for roundabout construction. During construction in 2021, Highway 282 could be closed for six to eight weeks.
The city council approved plans one year ago to build a roundabout at the intersection of Creek Lane and Highway 282, widen Creek Lane and install access routes to Highway 282. Access to local businesses will be maintained during its closure.
In addition to building the single lane roundabout with a center apron for oversized vehicles, the project will reconstruct access to Radermacher’s and Wolf Motors and repave Creek Lane between Triangle Lane and El Dorado Drive. City officials anticipate the bulk of the work will be completed between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2021.
Looking ahead, MnDOT indicated that the intersection of Highway 21 and Old Highway 169 Boulevard will be updated sometime after 2022. Langenbach said plans aren’t solidified yet, but the improved intersection will likely be a roundabout.
“That would help with traffic calming too — getting people slowed down — a lot of times roundabouts are really good for that,” Langenbach said.
Highways
Also in 2021, MnDOT plans to reconstruct and repave Highway 282 from Mill Street to Highway 13 east of Jordan. The project will add a walking and bike trail on Highway 282 between Lydia Road and East Street, providing safer pedestrian passage between the Cedar Ridge and downtown Jordan.
“It will be a very nice project, the pavement will be really nice,” Langenbach said. “That trail will be a good amenity to connect those residents to downtown.”
The project, which is estimated to cost about $8 million, will also install an ADA compliant sidewalk between Mill Street and East Street. Construction will take place between spring and fall 2021, closing Highway 282. A detour route has not yet been finalized, but Langenbach anticipates drivers will be directed to use County Road 8 to reach Highway 13. Access to businesses and residences, however, will remain open throughout the project.
In 2022, MnDOT will continue improving the route by repaving Highway 13 between Highway 282 and Highway 19 Boulevard in New Prague. Looking further down the line, city officials continue to work toward building a new interchange at the intersection of highways 169 and 282, but that is still a work in progress.
But beyond the next few years, Langenbach said MnDOT doesn’t have much else planned for the Jordan area.
“Once we’re all done you won’t see us for a long time,” she said.