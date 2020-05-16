Work on the replacement of two bridges on Highway 21 in Jordan is slightly behind but project leaders remain confident construction will be completed by the end of the year.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation project will replace two bridges, located near one another on Highway 21, between Sawmill Road and Mill Street. One bridge spans the Union Pacific Railroad, the other Sand Creek. Construction on the railroad bridge fell behind due to a hold up in railroad approval, MnDOT Project Manager Curt Kallio said. He suspects the delay in the railroad's review was partially related to COVID-19.
In the meantime, construction crews adjusted by working out of sequence, completing the bridge abutments before installing the piers.
"The biggest problem was the removal of the old bridge, since we didn't get the approvals when we were anticipating we ended up building the new bridge abutment," Kallio said. "The new bridge is slightly longer so we were able to build the new bridge abutments prior to removing the old bridge."
Kallio estimates the adjustment prevented an additional three-week delay.
Work on the piers is expected to wrap up this week. Next week the concrete beams that span the gap will be installed.
Work on the Sand Creek Bridge is expected to start by early July, Kallio said. The bridges are being built separately because four residences located in between the bridges would be entirely cut-off if construction was done simultaneously. The Hwy 21 pedestrian trail between Hillside Drive and Sawmill Road was closed May 15.