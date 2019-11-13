The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently made speed limit changes for portions of Highway 21 between New Prague and Jordan, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Portions of the highway increased in speed, from 55 to 60 mph between the two towns, and from 30 to 40 mph near Jordan, while another spot, closer to the Highway 19 intersection, decreased from 55 mph to 50 mph.
These changes are the result of a statewide, five-year MnDOT study that examined past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway, and an analysis of current driving speeds of all Minnesota two-lane roadways with a speed of 55 miles per hour, the release said.
Minnesota’s speed regulations are based on the concept that highways can operate safely at certain maximum speeds under ideal conditions. Traveling too fast for conditions, such as on snow covered or icy roads, is illegal and can be issued a citation even if they are not exceeding the posted speed limit.
“We are reminding drivers to stay alert, to watch for and obey all posted speed limits, and be mindful of the weather and how it affects the roads,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Driving above the posted speed limit or speeding in adverse weather conditions can dramatically increase the probability that a motorist will be involved in a crash.”