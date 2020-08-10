The new segment of Highway 21 being built outside Jordan was purposefully designed to be more narrow and slow traffic, state highway engineers told the Jordan City Council last week.
The council invited Minnesota Department of Transportation officials to answer questions about Highway 21 bridge replacement project, after council members expressed concerns over the narrowed stretch of road that leads in to downtown Jordan.
The MnDOT began work this spring on replacing two bridges along Highway 21 between Sawmill Road and Mill Street. The project will repave the surface and add a bike path alongside the highway, narrowing the road.
"We thought that these projects were really opportunities to try and do some traffic calming," MnDOT engineer Diane Langenbach said. "That's really what we're trying to do with the design on this project."
In developing the project, highway engineers chose a low-speed design to replace the current "high-speed" design. A design solution is more effective in slowing traffic than simply lowering the speed limit, Langenbach said.
"In order to get traffic to slow down, you really have to change the characteristics of the roadway," Langenbach said. "A good way to do that involved constructing curb and gutter — that gives the driver a cue that they're coming into an urban environment — and also providing a narrower roadway makes the driver feel more confined and that helps to slow."
As a result, the bridge lanes are 12 feet wide with a four-foot shoulder on the west side and a two-foot shoulder bordering a 12-foot-wide pedestrian/bike trail on the east side. North of the bridges, closer to downtown Jordan, the lanes are 14 feet wide with a five-foot grass boulevard bordering the 10-foot-wide trail.
Councilman Jeff Will said the curve leading into Jordan now presents a greater danger with narrowed lanes, despite potentially slower speeds.
"If there is an oncoming vehicle you don't have anywhere to get out of its way, whether it's a truck or an emergency vehicle because the lanes are so narrow ... there's no sight lines there, you're on a blind curve," Will said.
"A firetruck would hopefully stay in its own lane and also have sirens on so if I'm coming down the hill and meeting that truck coming southbound I'd be able to pull over," Langebach said.
The 4-inch curb on the east side of the road is mountable in the case of an emergency, Langenbach added.
Councilmembers also asked about the progress of the project. Langenbach said work is on or possibly ahead of schedule. The project is set to finish by year end.
Next year, a project reconstructing Highway 282 between Highway 21 and Lydia Road will see similar changes in road width and trail paving.