Jake De St Hubert has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
"When I was a kid, I was always tinkering with stuff," De St Hubert said.
He originally wanted to be a Ford mechanic. After showing advanced potential, he was selected to join the Manufacturer-Specific Automotive Training program at his school, where students could choose to focus on manufacturers like Audi, Volvo and BMW to hone their skills.
"To be honest, the only reason why I chose BMW is because it was the hardest one to get into and it was the hardest one to graduate," De St Hubert said.
Upon graduation De St Hubert worked for BMW and an Audi dealership, gaining 18 years of experience in the automotive industry.
His goal was always to start his own business, but he knew he needed a "backbone" and knowledge of the industry before going there, De St Hubert said.
In March 2020, after months of working weekends, Euroworx European Automotive Specialist was ready to open its doors in New Prague.
When they're in need of a repair, European car owners are usually directed back to the dealership as a regular auto-shop usually is not equipped with the parts or expertise to fix cars like Audi's or BMW's.
De St Hubert's model brings certified European mechanics closer to home for those who live in the southwest metro area.
In fact, De St Hubert's team will actually come to you to help diagnose your car from home if you're unable to bring it in.
"That's been a really good option especially during the pandemic," De St Hubert said. "If people want to just stay inside I can come look at their car in the driveway and they don't even have to leave the house."
Meaningful award
Lowering gas prices and less need for car travel as a result of the pandemic has made working in the automotive industry challenging, De St Hubert said.
"There are just fewer cars on the road," said De St Hubert.
That's why coming in first place in Scott County's Fast Track Challenge this year was especially meaningful.
Each year, the Scott County Community Development Association holds a competition for new and early-stage businesses. Finalists pitch to a panel of judges and then three winners are selected to win a year of membership on their city's Chamber of Commerce and cash to help their business continue to grow.
Out of the finalists, De St Hubert was first place, receiving $3,000 in cash.
"It was pretty shocking," De St Hubert said. "There's a lot of great competition out there."
De St Hubert offered thanks to the team he works with, including his marketing agency and his team of employees.
"I had a lot of great help to get there," he said.
In the coming years, De St Hubert said his main goal is to continue to expand his business to be able to serve more people.
He also wants to build a legacy for his 4-year-old son, who's already taking after his father with a fascination with cars.
"That's what gets me excited everyday," said De St Hubert, "To get up and create something large for my son, that he can hopefully take and make even larger someday."
Euroworx Automotive is located at 28800 Woodland Trail in New Prague. For more information, you can visit their website, euroworxmn.com.
Other winners of the 2020 Fast Track Challenge include:
- 2nd place: Chathu Hettiarachchi of Fitness Boomers, LLC in Shakopee.
- 3rd place: Thomas Kosgei of IntelligentRX in Shakopee.
Other finalists were Permits Plus in Jordan and Woven Cloth in Prior Lake.