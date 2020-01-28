After Miller Milling announced the closure of their New Prague flour mill last month, speculation spread about decreased traffic along the railroad that cuts directly through Jordan. Union Pacific representatives, however, say the line remains part of a vital freight corridor.
The New Prague mill was established in 1896 and Miller Milling, a Bloomington-based company, purchased the mill in 1985. In a December press release, CEO Takuya Mitani outlined the primary factors that lead to the mill's closure.
"The age and location of the facility significantly limited our ability to supply customers in a cost-effective manner,” Mitani said.
A few weeks after the mill closed, Jordan City Councilman Terry Stier said at a city council workshop meeting that he heard rumors that the rail line beside the city council chambers — which runs to New Prague — was going to close. City Administrator Tom Nikunen, however, said the trains hadn't showed any signs of stopping in recent weeks.
"We're still seeing two trains a day on this one," Nikunen said. "New Prague, their mill isn't operating right now but it's still going to Montgomery, or somewhere, every day."
Councilman Jeff Will said that Chart Industries in New Prague may still use the railroad. Union Pacific representatives declined to comment on specific business, but said the local line still plays a key role in their operations.
"Jordan serves as an important part of our network," said Kristen South, director of Union Pacific Media Relations. "The north/south corridor takes goods into and out of Minnesota through the Midwest and down to Texas. Those items could then go to, or come from, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach."
Grain was the top commodity shipped by Union Pacific in 2018. Other high-volume commodities include sand, meals and oils, coal and petroleum coke and petroleum products. The railway, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, reports 125,605 rail cars originated in Minnesota in 2018. The company operates 645 miles of track in the state.
In addition to exporting, Union Pacific's Minnesota tracks saw 37,050 rail cars terminate within the state in 2018. Coal, automobiles, fertilizer, non-metallic minerals and industrial chemicals were among the top commodities those cars carried.
In March, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin construction on a $6.8 million project to replace two Highway 21 bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad and Sand Creek. The current railroad bridge was constructed in 1957.