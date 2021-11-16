A New Prague woman reported missing by her husband last week has been found safe in Idaho, according to law enforcement.
The investigation into Pamela Jewison's whereabouts is closed after Idaho State Troopers stopped Jewison driving on eastbound Interstate-90 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Jewison told investigators she'd been visiting a friend in Seattle, Washington and was returning home, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was allowed to continue her travels and the investigation is closed.
Jewison, 50, was reported missing by her husband on Friday, Nov. 12 after she failed to report to work or return home.