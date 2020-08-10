A 25-year-old Bismark, North Dakota man was charged in Scott County District Court Aug. 7 with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, after he allegedly was caught having sex with a juvenile victim at Jordan's Mini Met baseball park, court documents say.
According to a criminal complaint, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Jordan police officers approached a vehicle parked at the Mini Met park, 401 Rice St. S. Officers reportedly saw two people in the back seat having sex — a man and a 14-year-old girl. When the man, identified as Seth Ethan Jackson, saw police he quickly exited the vehicle.
The man allegedly told police the victim was his girlfriend and that he'd driven to Jordan from North Dakota to meet her. The victim told police she'd met Jackson on Snapchat two months earlier and that she'd had sexual intercourse with Jackson three or four times over the past two months. The victim told police Jackson had video of sexual intercourse with her and that Jackson knew she was 14 years old.
In jail phone calls after his arrest, Jackson allegedly said he knew the juvenile was 14, according to charging documents.
If convicted, Jackson could face up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
An omnibus hearing for Jackson is scheduled in Scott County District Court for Nov. 5.