The Minnesota Senate District 55 DFL has announced its endorsements for the Minnesota Senate and House races ahead of the November election.
Party activists have endorsed Sahra Odowa, of Shakopee for the Senate District 55 State Senate race, incumbent Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, for the Senate District 55A House of Representatives race and Andrea Nelsen, of Prior Lake, for the Senate District 55B House of Representatives race.
“These candidates have been working tirelessly by reaching out to citizens in the area to get their message to the people,” a news release said. “We are proud to support these candidates for the offices they will be seeking.”
Odowa is a first generation American who earned a bachelor’s of science in natural and applied science from the University of Southern Maine and a master’s degree in public health from the University of New England, the release said. Odowa is an active parent at Red Oak Elementary and the Shakopee Girls Basketball Association. She has lived in Shakopee for the past five years and volunteers as a member of the Shakopee Diversity Alliance and the Scott County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
“I am honored to announce that I have been officially endorsed by the Minnesota DFL,” Odowa said. “I am humbled and grateful for the support of SD55 DFL leadership, delegates, family, friends, volunteers, donors, and my incredible campaign team, to represent as your DFL candidate. We will work collectively together to provide an inclusive, sustainable, and an environment where everyone can thrive. We are determined more than ever to flip the Senate this November and to move forward with empowerment”.
Tabke is serving his first term in the Minnesota House of Representatives and is the vice-chair of the House Transportation Committee. Tabke’s focus has included workforce development, transportation, and small business issues.
“I am proud to have earned the endorsement of my DFL friends and neighbors in House District 55A,” Tabke said. “It is my honor to represent you in the Minnesota House and will continue working hard for Shakopee, Jackson Township, and Louisville Township.”
Nelsen is a physician and public health scientist. A native Minnesotan, she lives in Prior Lake where she serves on the Citizen Engagement Committee. Her campaign priorities are affordable health care, quality education, a fair economy, and sound environmental policies, the release said.
“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of SD55B,” she said. “I look forward to campaigning hard to become your next state representative. I am a physician and public health scientist, living in Prior Lake and before that, Jordan. I am committed to representing everyone in our district and putting people before political party. Affordable health care, quality education, small business advocacy and sound environmental policies are my priorities.”