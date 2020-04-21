The Highway 169/282 interchange project inched one step closer to reality Monday night as the Jordan City Council approved an official project map that designates land necessary for the interchange's construction.
The map designates the footprint, and thus right-of-way boundaries, for the proposed interchange. The newly approved map differs from a previous 2014 layout by reducing right-of-way boundaries in the northeast quadrant — where space was reserved for project options that are no longer being pursued.
City Engineer Mike Waltman said approving the map removes uncertainty for property owners and potential developers by designating what property will be needed for the project.
"You're indirectly identifying the area not needed for interchange construction, thereby allowing them (property owners) to plan how the use of their property can unfold in the future," Waltman said.
Officially mapping could also help shore up funding for the project.
"In most, if not all of the funding applications that will get filled out, there is essentially a box that gets checked as far as the readiness of the project — how close it is to being developed, whether right-of-way has been identified if needed — and that helps the project score better and thus become more real from a funding perspective," Waltman said.
The current project cost estimate is $33.4 million. Scott County applied in February for the U.S Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program, which will dole out $906 million this year. At least 25% of the grant funding is reserved for rural projects. The INFRA grant requires a minimum 40% local match.
Plans for the interchange will create an overpass above Highway 169, with a roundabout on the north side of the highway attached to County Road 9, and southbound 169 access ramps. North of the roundabout, County Road 9 will cross above the railroad tracks.
On the south side, there will be an exit ramp taking drivers from northbound Highway 169 to Highway 282 into Jordan, which will be a divided roadway up to the Creek Lane roundabout. Access to northbound Hwy 169 will not be available at the current intersection; rather, drivers will use current Creek Lane access point to enter 169.
The project is being completed as a partnership between the city, county and state. A public hearing for the new map was held in Jordan on April 14, but no public comment was received.