Country superstars Old Dominion are bringing their Band Behind the Curtain Tour to the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake for two performances on Oct. 9 and 10
Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville. Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles on country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several platinum and gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.
Most recently, the band scored a 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards win for Group of the Year, marking their sixth ACM award and fourth consecutive win in the Group of the Year category. The band also received their first two Grammy nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for their hit single “Some People Do.”
Tickets to see Old Dominion at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the Mystic Showroom will be available May 14 starting at $79. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.