The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that took place at 1:18 a.m. early Friday morning, Nov. 6.
The crash took place on Marystown Road in Sand Creek Township, about half a mile north of Highway 282.
According to a Scott County Sheriff's Office press release, the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer hit a drainage ditch at high speed, causing it to flip over and start on fire.
The driver of the vehicle was the only one in the car, and police have yet to determine whether alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash, the press release said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to make a positive identification of the deceased or determine a cause of death.
“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with friends and family of the victim,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the release.