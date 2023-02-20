“So we’re doing the Polar Plunge Saturday?”

It’s what my wife, Jessica, asked me when she got home from work on Monday night. Earlier that day, I texted her and said how Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer asked if I was attending the Prior Lake Polar Plunge on Saturday. He suggested I join the Savage Public Safety Frozen Family team and jump into the frozen cold water at Sand Point Beach.

Tags

Events