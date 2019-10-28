Working in the newspaper industry gives you a weird look at the business of death. By "business" I'm not talking dollars and cents, but rather the impersonal, everyday office work that surrounds a critical and inevitable moment that each of us will experience: the end of our life.
On Oct. 10 I was forwarded a press release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. These reports are basic, detailing the individual's name and age, as well as the date, time and location of death. This one happened to be 95 words — nothing out of the ordinary.
Except for one thing. The subject's age: Josephine Jorgenson lived to be 103. The medical examiner said she died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Bloomington Oct. 1. She was a passenger.
As I started typing up a simple news brief, the profundity of this person's life, a person I had never met, struck me. I started looking into her history. Here was a woman who started her life in Duluth in 1916 — 75 years and 135 miles from where I took my first breath — and now our lives crossed on the digital trail of a boilerplate email marking the end of a vibrant life.
I started thinking how Duluth in 1916 was an entirely different world. The Chicago Cubs were hot off two World Series wins, global powers were in the middle of "the war to end all wars" and everyday conveniences like penicillin, sliced bread, ballpoint pens and automatic watches wouldn't be around for a decade.
People couldn't even imagine nebulous miracles like email or the internet, much less how they would play a part in documenting and broadcasting some of their lives.
Yet here I was, translating a brief from the examiner's office into a news item for the Jordan Independent. I knew next to nothing about Josephine Jorgenson (certainly not that her friends called her Tommy) but I had a feeling there was more to her story.
Once I found out she lived the last five years of her life at Brentwood Court, I phoned up Bernice Hoffman, a Brentwood resident I know as a "Looking Back" contributor. Hoffman said she was fond of "Tommy" — a feeling she shares with almost every one of Jorgenson's acquaintances — and that she'd see if anyone else would be interested in sharing their memories of "Tommy" when she went downstairs for coffee that morning.
When I went to Brentwood a few hours later, I expected to see Hoffman and maybe two or three other residents sitting in the welcome den. Instead, I was ushered back to the community room for an unexpected and touching sight.
Nearly 20 Brentwood residents were sitting around a table, ready to share their memories of Jorgenson. The first thing I learned was that it was "Tommy" — not Josephine. The nickname comes from her maiden name, Thompson. She was a schoolteacher for 30 years, was twice-widowed and traveled to all corners of the world.
The residents, all in their older years, admired Tommy's ability to age gracefully. They said she canned jellies and jams, pickled beats and baked homemade bread every week despite being legally blind.
Brentwood resident Roger Schnelby recalled a favorite memory of Tommy quitting halfway through an exercise video in the community room.
"We said 'Tommy, why'd you quit?' She said, 'Oh, the rest is for old people," Roger said. "She was always happy, never said anything bad about anyone. I could see why she was a first grade teacher because I'd want her as my first grade teacher."
Old friends and acquaintances never forgot about her either. When her former students had class reunions they would invite Tommy along and spend the weekend with her.
As for Tommy's secret to longevity, her neighbors had a variety of opinions. One joked that it was because she never had children. Another said Tommy told her she would have one brandy every night — "sometimes two." Others said it was because she lived with a positive attitude and a clear conscience.
"She didn't think of herself as old and she didn't think of herself as better than any person," Barbara Reierson said. "She was just a down to earth person. We were all better for having known Tommy."
Even a brief look at Tommy's life gives everyone a list of blessings to hope for: good health, a satisfying career, world travel, fulfilling hobbies, companionship. But perhaps most important is what remains after you're gone. In Tommy's case, one of those remnants was a room full of people who dropped what they were doing to get together and share stories about a beloved neighbor.
We shouldn't just hope to live a life as full as Tommy's, we should strive to leave behind a room full of loved ones.