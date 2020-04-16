On an especially ordinary weekday afternoon, a message popped up in by inbox: "URGENT," it read.
Puppies. Dozens of puppies were making their way from Texas to Minnesota and foster homes were needed straight away, according to the email from an area rescue organization. Almost instinctively I phoned my husband, Austin, and in true partner-in-crime fashion we devised a plan to get involved.
Three days later, we picked up our foster puppy, Zon, a 3-month-old Australian Cattle and Blue Heeler mix from an industrial building northwest of the Twin Cities. We were given a blue leash and a little bag of food. A volunteer shifted the 30-pound gangly ball of fur from her arms to mine. Zon tilted his head at me.
We giggled the whole way home, thinking we had just gotten away with the ultimate ploy, scot-free.
Have I mentioned yet we already have two dogs at home? We are what some call "crazy people."
But Zon was easy to fall in love with.
His big paws shuffle across our wood floors like slippers and he pretends he's dead when we grab his leash from the closet for a short walk around the neighborhood. He's adorably clumsy and has barked exactly once — at a dried-up, crunchy leaf passing through the backyard. He is interested in one thing and one thing only: eating.
We dream up names for him that seem to fit his personality. My favorite is "Great White," a name chosen for his white belly and the way he lunges face-first toward every inanimate object with his pointy little teeth at the ready, like a shark. On Easter Sunday we lugged his floppy body up to the computer screen so he could partake in the family Zoom gatherings, too. "This is Zon!" we exclaimed.
Shortly after Zon entered our world the governor's stay-at-home order took effect. Quarantining with a puppy has been the ultimate mental health booster. My days are consumed with the coronavirus and its devastating impact (nature of the job, I suppose), but then I hear the shuffle of his paws coming down the hallway, he collapses into a puddle at my feet and the stress melts away a bit.
One of my many worries surrounding the virus was that it would put a hold on animal rescues, but for many organizations, that hasn't been the case. A video circulating online shows dozens of volunteers clad in facemasks standing in front of empty kennels at a Florida shelter and clapping. Every single animal was adopted — the first time in the shelter's history.
I've seen a lot of the same in many of Minnesota's animal rescue organizations. Many people have found this surreal time serves as a good opportunity to bring home a new, four-legged family member. There's more time than ever to devote to training and getting acquainted with a new pet.
Of course, this experience — our first time fostering — hasn't been without its challenges. "Peaceful meal time with three dogs" could be the name of a graduate level college course. And it's what you do when your puppy wakes up with a marble-sized lump on his face. What is three trips to the vet, Mr. Trebek? Or the look of panic on my husband's face when I ask "Where's Zon?" and we find him rifling through a garbage can in the bathroom.
Still, the challenges are worth it. Anyone who's ever snuggled a dog knows that.
I can't help but wonder where his "furever" home will be, what his new humans will be like. Will they love him as much as we do?
It sounds like we've really fallen for him. Maybe we should consider adopt— ... alas, no. My husband and I shook hands on this. We looked into one another's eyes and made a promise. We could not keep him. He's ours to love for a short while. Maybe, just maybe we'll get visiting rights.
I'm sure it won't be long after his impending adoption that we're driving home with another new-to-us dog in tow. We'll probably be laughing, we're crazy people like that.