Like other health systems in Minnesota and around the country, St. Francis Regional Medical Center is being strained beyond its limits on a daily basis trying to meet the existing health care needs of the community.
We are in the thick of an extended fourth COVID-19 surge that is being compounded by staffing shortages and high volumes of non-COVID-19 medical needs, exacerbated by delayed care and seasonal illnesses like influenza.
Our remarkable care teams have been in the trenches of this pandemic for almost two years continuously demonstrating their commitment, ingenuity and resilience in delivering compassionate care in exceedingly difficult circumstances. We strive to provide the care you expect but are being pushed to extremes we have not seen before.
Our care teams cannot carry the burden of this pandemic on their broad and capable, yet weary shoulders alone. Thank you for your patience, understanding and grace toward our incredible health care workers who give their all each day. We need the commitment and partnership of our community to ensure timely access to care for everyone who needs it.
Throughout the course of this pandemic, scientific experts have continuously warned that COVID-19 variants will continue to emerge until we are able to suppress the ability of the virus to circulate and mutate through widespread vaccination efforts.
Our communities are part of a connected global community and we now know that Omicron — the latest known COVID-19 variant — is present in Minnesota.
While the scientific community works rapidly to answer key questions about the Omicron variant, there is a lot about the current state of COVID-19 in Minnesota that we do know, and can act on now to control the spread in our community.
We need your help now more than ever. The following steps are ways in which you can help address the health crisis impacting our community:
- Get vaccinated and the booster if eligible. This is our single greatest tool in the fight against COVID-19 and can help reduce pressure on the health care system.
- Recommit to following public health practices like testing, masking, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick. This is especially important during the holiday season and at this time of increased seasonal illness.
- Seek preventative care, like screenings, to maintain health and avoid more advanced illness in the future.
- Finally, remember to show grace and gratitude for all those who continue to show up daily to provide care to our community.
We are at a critical point in the pandemic journey and our caregivers on the frontline need your help. St. Francis Regional Medical Center and the communities it serves has a history of rising to challenges and we know that we will get through this by working together.
We thank you for your continuous support and partnership in taking the actions above to support and protect your own health and safety and that of those in our community.