This commentary is a bit of a travelogue. Driving across Wisconsin tends to foster random thoughts.
The very first observation is, there’s an awful lot of rental storage places between here and Two Rivers (southeast of Green Bay).
I’ve been making the trip since about 1973 or so. Of course much has changed along the route. There are new bypasses, roundabouts, businesses, Kwik-Trips and whatnot.
Now, in almost every town, in between towns, and just out in the middle of nowhere, rental storage units are popping up like volunteer corn in soybean fields.
We were often driving through open countryside, with only a few farms to be seen in any direction, and there, in the midst of the corn and alfalfa would be ‘Secure Storage, Low Monthly Rates.’
It never ceases to amaze me we are willing to pay to store stuff we seldom or never use. And we keep adding to the pile.
It seems to me we’ve become a ‘stuff’ driven society.
Another observation, Lake Michigan is at what I’d call a ‘normal high water level.’ Nothing scientific, mind you, but I’ve seen the lake a lot lower, and maybe a little higher.
The rivers in the area were all unseasonably high. The ground seemed saturated, even before the recent storms.
On the way back I talked to a worker at the Menominee rest area. She said the mid-state was dry, but every once in a while they’d get big storms. My cousin who lives near Sheboygan made the same observation a couple of years ago. As I said, nothing scientific, but ordinary people are taking note of climate changes.
COUNCIL CANDIDATES
When I got home there were emails to deal with. One was from City Hall about a special City Council meeting to interview three candidates for the open council seat, and to interview four possible legal counsel firms.
Because I write these commentaries well in advance of publication I have no idea what the outcome of the interviews will be. But I can tell you a few things I know.
Six people filed applications for the open council seat. They were: Scott Penney, Thom Boncher, Randall Campbell, Robert Johnson, Jeff Will and Beau Johnson. I withdrew my name when I saw there were other good candidates available. Two other candidates were dropped or withdrew. One was a full-time city employee, and couldn’t legally hold the seat. As near as I could tell, another apparently didn’t meet residency guidelines.
The remaining candidates are Beau Johnson, a Prior Lake police officer; Jeff Will, a local business owner and former council member; and Dr. Scott Penney, a Jordan chiropractor.
As to the business of reviewing candidate firms for city attorney services, this is a long overdue event. I started pushing for it in about 2008, and all through my term on the council (2010-14). For whatever reason, the idea never got traction with my colleagues.
Now, surprisingly (to me, at least) the council agrees that a periodic review of service providers is a good thing. I say ‘bravo.’
The four companies being considered are: Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A. (incumbent); Eckberg, Lammers P.C.; Hoff Barry P.A; and Ratwik, Rozak, & Maloney. P.A.
The quote: “The use of traveling is to regulate imagination by reality, and instead of thinking how things may be, to see them as they are.” — Samuel Johnson.