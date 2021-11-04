I don’t want to Beat Bobby Flay. Cooking as competition?
I suppose we’ve had that for a long time if you consider the blue ribbons awarded at county fairs for best pies and such. But somehow, the spread of competitive cooking shows seems a little over the top to me.
Really, 10- to 15-year-olds competing on MasterChef Junior? Halloween Wars? Seriously? What happened to having fun in the kitchen? Where’s Emeril Lagasse when you need him?
I always thought fishing was supposed to be a fun, relaxing thing. Now we see people ripping across lakes and rivers in mega-horsepower boats, equipped with mega-buck fish finders, trying to catch the biggest or most (insert fish species here).
Competitive fishing for ... eelpout? They’re long, ugly and slimey. They put the ‘ish’ in fish. They also draw a lot of ‘fisherfolk’ to Walker, on Leech Lake (although last year’s event was cancelled for a variety of reasons). Why would anyone want to sit on the ice in February to catch ’em?
I suppose the answer could be it’s kinda fun, and a good excuse to have a stiff drink or two.
Do you golf? In your foursome, does the person with the most strokes buy a round on the 19th hole? The golfers I admire go out, swat the ball, and don’t worry about who has the lowest score
Maybe that’s because I used to measure my success by the number of balls I lost in a round. If you look up ‘duffer,’ you’ll probably see my picture.
Competition, up to a point, is a survival mechanism. But after that point, cooperation takes over. Wolves cooperate. Yaks cooperate. Bees cooperate. They don’t teach their offspring to do things to endanger the offspring or the species. They don’t tailgate. They don’t use their phones while they drive.
One last thing. Don’t give me a song and dance about sportsmanship. We are a people who will stand up and cheer when two (or more) hockey players try to beat the snot out of each other.
The quote: “Competition brings out the best in products, and the worst in people.” — David Sarnoff.