At my first newspaper job in Bismarck, N.D., I covered a bureau across the river in Mandan, a town of about 11,000 people.
Bismarck was a town of about 50,000 back then, and we covered much of western North Dakota. We had a staff of about 10 reporters, several sportswriters and a bevy of editors and team of copy editors.
We worked in a large building that I believe employed some 200 people total.
So when I took the job of regional editor for Southwest News Media, I was surprised to learn that entire cities such as Eden Prairie, with a population of about 64,000, were being covered by a grand total of one reporter, one editor and a sportswriter.
Shakopee, with a population of about 41,000, is covered by one full-time reporter, an editor (who is busy putting out two newspapers a week) and a sports editor (who is busy putting out two sports sections a week).
That's a pretty good illustration of how much the internet has changed the newspaper business.
Whenever I got frustrated that we couldn't do enough, be everywhere or avoid ever getting beat by another media outlet to a story, I had to remind myself of that. I'd think about a note my first city editor, Ken Rogers, scrawled on a piece of paper and taped to his computer. It said, "Not perfect, but good."
Despite those limited resources, I took this job because I am, to my core, a newspaperwoman. I like digging into a community and finding hidden gems of stories, from a quirky person to a city hall scandal.
I wasn't quite sure how well we'd be able to cover a community like Jordan or Shakopee with just one full-time reporter and me, who would also have to put out two papers. That means planning coverage, editing everything that is going in the paper, proofing pages, posting stories online and on social media and doing the same for a number of special sections. All while overseeing a staff of about 20, and eight newspapers, along with another regional editor.
It was a big job.
Luckily, I had a lot of eager, young journalists willing to help me get it done. Not only that, we managed to do some pretty good work along the way. Among the highlights of the past 2.5 years:
- We launched events called Java with Journalists, where we invited readers in our communities to get to know us better, and give us feedback.
- We started a weekly online video summarizing the week's news in a feature called The Spoonful, done by newspaper reporters, not TV reporters.
- We started a weekly sports podcast, hosted by our four sports editors.
- We conducted periodic training on everything from photography to feature writing to decipering budgets, featuring reporters from the Star Tribune to the Washington Post, the "In the Dark" podcast producer and photographers whose work has appeared everywhere from the New York Times to National Geographic.
- We began a regular intern program, hiring at least two interns per summer.
- Many of our staffers volunteered with a St. Thomas University journalism program called ThreeSixty, where we helped diverse high school students learn journalism.
- Several of our staffers volunteered to mentor Bethel University journalism students.
We also did some good journalism, collecting a lot of hardware at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association awards banquet. Among the stories I'm most proud of:
- A series of stories on the housing shortage in Jordan, which won an MNA award.
- A series of investigative reports on former Shakopee Superintendent Rod Thompson's spending, which led to a police investigation and his recent two-year prison sentence. Not bad for a newspaper with one reporter (plus a digital editor who helped a lot). The stories won multiple MNA awards and a Society of Professional Journalists award.
- A story on the Prior Lake School Board having a policy where the board could discipline members for questioning administrators publicly — which would seem antithetical to a school board members' job, not to mention the First Amendment. This story literally took us a year to nail down, the district was so secretive about it.
- A story last week about the Savage City Council breaking the state's open meetings law in three different ways.
- A story coming out this week about how a Jordan rape victim's past allegations of sex assaults may come up at the trial.
We are small newspapers with tiny staffs, but I came into this job believing we could still do "big journalism," and we did. You may have noticed that I like stories that expose injustice or root out waste, fraud or corruption. Indeed, my email signature has long been a quote by a Supreme Court justice who said, "Sunlight is the best disinfectant." But I also love a good feature story that restores my faith in humanity all over again.
Almost 30 years after I started out in Bismarck, in this new era of fake news and "enemies of the people," I still feel lucky to be able to go to work every day and find and tell stories — and do our level best to be truthful and fair.
In my new job, I'll have more time to find and tell stories. I will miss the reporters I've worked with here more than anything. But I leave feeling confident that I've lived up to my first editor's Post-it note: We were not perfect, but good.