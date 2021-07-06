Hello, readers! I’m excited to get to know Jordan as your new reporter. As a writer for the onetime Eden Prairie News, I loved diving into hyperlocal stories: Profiles of residents and their accomplishments, breakdowns of city council agendas, celebrations of students’ successes, explanations of why a construction project is taking so long, and more.
Whether it’s news from a school board meeting, a restaurant’s grand opening, the play-by-play from yesterday’s baseball game, or answers about a slow-moving road construction project, I believe that local news coverage is a vital part of a community’s ecosystem. When a newspaper does its job well, it informs residents of what’s going on in their hometown, from the next block over to city hall; holds elected officials accountable to their constituents; and empowers neighbors to connect with each other and take action in their community.
As much as I learned in Eden Prairie, however, I know that Jordan has its own history, strengths, challenges and debates. I look forward to learning about the city from the people who know it best: Those who have made their homes here, work here, play here, and vote here. As I learn the ropes, I hope to make my face a familiar one — at city council and school board meetings, community events, and (let’s be honest) in line for ribs at Pekarna.
Even as my colleagues and I continue to work from home, I believe that reporters should be readily available to all community members, readers or otherwise. To that end, I’ll be holding weekly open office hours at various locations around the city, whether that’s Carasim, the Feed Mill, the library or a new spot that one of you recommends. I’d love it if you stop by to say hello, suggest a story, or set me straight on an aspect of life in Jordan. I hope to set regular times and locations for these office hours soon, but for now I’ll keep them flexible as I learn the needs and availabilities of the community. Keep your eyes peeled for announcements in the paper and on our social media channels about where and when I’ll be working, with open ears, in the coming week.
As I get to know Jordan and all of you, I hope you’ll get to know me as well. I was born and raised in Berkeley, California, before moving to Minnesota in 2013 for college. I came to love the Star of the North, with its tight-knit communities, glorious summers, and cheese curds beyond compare, and have made it my home for eight years now.
My interest in news began with an internship at a local paper in Berkeley and grew when I came to Southwest News Media to cover Eden Prairie. I’ve always enjoyed writing (though thankfully I’ve grown since my days of sappy high school poetry) and find nothing more fulfilling than synthesizing conversations with residents, experts and elected officials into a concise and informative article. When I’m not transcribing interviews, I love a tough crossword, a long hike, a bike ride around a lake, or a good book and a sour beer.
Got any tips for me as I start my first month as Jordan’s reporter? You can reach me at eteller@swpub.com or 952-345-6571.