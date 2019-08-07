I’d just gotten out of the car at Radermacher’s, the hub and the heartbeat of Jordan’s food needs. Another shopper had just exited her car, too, and she glanced down at my bumper. She flashed a grateful smile and gave me a nervous thumbs up. I’ve been making my own signs for decades and this one says, “Vote Blue. No Matter Who.” We walked into the cool air of the store and as we picked out our fresh corn on the cob, she whispered, “I don’t know who I can talk to about this anymore.”
I have three things to say, now that I’ve thought a little more about this. One is to point out how unpopular this president really is. His approval numbers have been stuck in the 40s since the 2016 election. Several Republicans came up to the DFL booth at the Scott County Fair and whispered that they will be voting blue in the next election.
The second thing to remember is that the man currently in our Oval Office did not win the popular vote. Three million more people voted for his opponent than for him. And those 3 million have not gone away. Every insult to our institutions, to our intelligence, our memory, our lie detectors, our civil and human decency, our reputation in the world, our respect for science — every daily insult to right and wrong as we have always understood it, all confirms why we did not vote for this train wreck. So, dear Fellow Shopper, you are not alone with the thumbs up; I get this every day as I drive around. Sure, I get the thumbs down — and worse — but so far, I’m still allowed to have a sign on my car.
The third thing I want to say comes back to the message itself: We must not be divided in our support for whomever gets the Democratic nomination. We hear about foreign influence in our election process and I wonder if the seeds of division on this front are being sown by disrupters trying to put cracks in our system. I’m going to watch for this and I hope you will, too, but no matter where the divisions come from, the day will be here (not soon enough) when we will have the chance and yes, the patriotic duty, to vote against the current wound on our Republic and return our battered country back again to the values that have made us truly great. And if you voted for him, it’s honorable now to recognize the importance of putting country before party and help turn us around in 2020 and stave off further damage.
I’m begging you to support the blue candidate, even if he or she is not exactly whom you may have supported in the past or if he or she is not exactly the one you wanted. We cannot be the spoiled children in the grocery store, screaming on the linoleum floor because the exact, perfect beverage we wanted is not in stock. If we’re thirsty enough, we’ll take what’s there. And speaking for myself, I’m more parched now than I’ve ever been in all my 60 plus years. The Kool Aid the others are drinking is frankly unappealing and not at all good for the health of our nation.
Please vote blue, up and down the ballot, to support the values we need now to combat greed and short-term selfish motives. Our future, and that of our children, depends on our unity and because important elections are sometimes shockingly close, we’ll need every vote.