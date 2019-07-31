In all the discussions about the St. Louis Park City Council’s decision to drop, then reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance, two questions have not been asked.
First, why didn’t the St. Louis Park mayor, who controls the meeting agenda, simply drop the pledge from said agenda?
Second, why were the two votes unanimous?
Regarding the first question, council members and mayors who pay attention to the niceties of meeting procedures (remember Robert’s Rules?) would realize that the mayor, as chairman of the meeting, controls what’s on the agenda. The mayor typically acts with the city manager (as in St. Louis Park) or the city administrator (as in Jordan), to create an agenda. If something’s not on the agenda, it normally isn’t dealt with, although a councilor may bring it up during a council comments period — if such a period is on the agenda. Even then, the mayor/chairperson can end discussion at any time.
The mayor of St. Louis Park could simply have left the Pledge of Allegiance off the agenda.
Just a hunch, here, but probably most of the people in the council chambers wouldn’t have noticed the change.
But no! One council member, trying to not deter anyone from attending council meetings had to run a non-flag up the flagpole, and in so doing, create a ruckus that spread from St. Louis Park all the way to Washington. One can’t help but wonder what that council member was thinking when he made the motion?
Which leads us to the second question.
How was the St. Louis Park Council so out of touch with their constituency that they could vote unanimously (5-0) to pass such a stupid motion? Didn’t even one of the councilors think maybe someone in St. Louis Park might want to keep the Pledge? Don’t those people have Facebook accounts?
Two councilors were not present for the vote. In a city of over 45,000 residents, missing a council meeting should be a big deal. My first thought was that the two absent councilors knew what was coming, and they didn’t want to be part of the firestorm. Of course, it’s possible they had no idea the Pledge would be on the table, in which case they were pretty much out of touch with their colleagues. So, cowardly, or uninformed? Either way, these are not good representatives of the people who elected them.
Then, to make matters worse, the St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously (7-0 this time) to reinstate the Pledge. At least everybody showed up. Sadly, the councilor who made the motion to drop the Pledge in the first place didn’t have the guts to stand by his original position.
I suppose I should be charitable here, and say that the councilor recognized that he was wrong, and acted to change his stance. But it’s hard for me to be charitable toward government officials who have so little imagination about where their actions will lead, and so little courage to stand against the current.
As a bit of an aside, the specious argument that the Pledge of Allegiance may be unwelcoming to some people is hardly the reason they refrain from coming to council meetings. A cursory review of a St. Louis Park agenda shows no part of the meeting during which public comment is accepted. Why go to a meeting if you can’t participate? If people don’t feel welcome at a council meeting, maybe it’s because they aren’t.
During his term, Mayor Pete Ewals made a point of welcoming everyone who came to a Jordan City Council. Maybe St. Louis Park (and Jordan) should try that small token of welcome.
“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” -Mark Twain