We’ve all heard the old expression, “they don’t have a prayer.”
It’s been used to describe a desperate situation in which there seems to be no hope. Something seems so bad that no one would even dare to pray, that not even God could possibly intervene to turn the situation around from hopeless to hopeful.
Maybe the tears and heart ache have been way too much to bear.
Maybe it’s a sports team that has been plagued with sickness and infighting or lack of wise leadership.
Maybe it is a state or a nation that’s in trouble.
Does America have a prayer? Does Minnesota have a prayer?
Yes she does! Is she so far gone that there is no hope? We think not!
When our prayers are to our Heavenly Creator the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ we always have a prayer.
There are hundreds and thousands, even millions, all across this land who are praying, who have put their hope in the promises of our heavenly Father God.
There are many opportunities to pray, we can pray quietly by ourselves any time day or night. We can pray at a weekly service with a few hundred others or we can gather with thousands and millions from all across this land at the annual, first Thursday in May, National Day of Prayer in 2021 it is observed on Thursday, May 6.
We are so blessed to live in a nation whose founding fathers wrote, believed and aspired to the powerful words found in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal that they have been endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
A nation who in 1952, 70 years ago, passed a joint resolution and signed by former President Harry S. Truman establishing the annual National Day of Prayer. The day was then set in place to be the first Thursday in May and signed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1988.
Please plan to participate locally in Jordan as we gather at Lagoon Park for an hour on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
We will read the 2021 City of Jordan Proclamation. We will be praying to our Heavenly Father in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Prayer topics will include family, church, workplace, education, military/law enforcement, race/culture, government and art/media.
This year’s theme Bible verse and inspiration for the Declaration of Independence preamble is 2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.”
The city of Jordan’s proclamation includes:
Whereas Prayer is a vital part of our heritage as one nation under God; and National Days of Prayer are an American tradition, permanently established on the first Thursday of May; and
Whereas It is fitting that we observe a day to acknowledge our dependence on God, to express to Him our gratitude for His many blessings, and to recognize the need to strengthen religious and moral values in our city; our state and throughout our nation; and
Whereas A day of prayer is an opportunity for all Americans, of all faiths, ethnicity, and political affiliations, to pray, to renew, and to inspire the joy we find in our faith, family, friends and communities, to remember those who are suffering and facing hardships, and to pray for peace throughout the world; and
Whereas A day of prayer is a day to remember our brave men and women who are defending our country, liberating the oppressed, and preserving our freedoms, to thank them and their families for their sacrifices and to pray for their safe return; and
Therefore I, Mike Franklin, Mayor of the City of Jordan, do herby proclaim May 6, 2021, A Day of Prayer in the City of Jordan and urge our citizens to join me in prayer.