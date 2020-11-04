I’ve been kind of not paying a lot of attention to the County Board lately — at least until this election came up. The thing that jumps out at me now is how few challengers there are for board seats. Usually, good-paying jobs with little or no qualifications required will draw tons of applications.
A Scott County Commissioner’s annual salary is $72,306. That salary was structured (by the commissioners themselves) to build in per diem compensation, which I guess was averaging $4,100 per year. Average means not all members took that much, which means some took more. Apparently, until 2019, Scott County was the last county in Minnesota still giving per diem compensation. Although there are no per diem payments any more, commissioners are still reimbursed for “reasonable” travel expenses. (Guess who decides what reasonable means.) The job includes an office, and support staff. The county offers a very nice health care package and a Public Employee Retirement Association package.
The salary assumes members will attend all meetings, including committee meetings for which they are assigned. It’s hard to tell if they do, but I’m willing to give them the benefit of a doubt. Staff prepares an agenda for the commissioners a few days before the full meeting, which are held twice a month. Commissioners get that brief time to digest whatever is in the agenda information packet. Critical issues may get tabled multiple times as critical issues are ironed out. (In other words, there’s a lot of talking.)
One thing about the twice-montly meetings — a fair number of them include “recognitions.” As in service awards, or achievement awards, or new employee introductions. Another common ocurrance is the litany of I-dids, during which commissioners enlighten their colleagues about all the events they’ve attended. SCALE meetings, church soup dinners, meets with legislators, committee meetings, stuff like that.
There are no requirements aside from residency, and minimum age. No need to have a college degree, or a plumbing apprenticeship. A commissioner doesn’t even need a high school diploma. No need to go up on a roof in hot weather to nail shingles. No need to mow grass in the rain. No need to plow the parking lot in the winter. Virtually all the work is done sitting down. The county staff does all the research — legal, technical, financial, and environmental. The county administrator plans the meetings.
Why are so few people contending for commission seats?
Well, for one thing, a lot of people have other jobs. For another, commissioners sometimes take a lot of heat from people in their district for not going against the rest of the commissioners on this or that issue. Probably the biggest roadblock is the need to glad-hand. It takes a certain kind of person to be willing to go to all kinds of gatherings, and meet all kinds of people — including people a Commissioner might not particularly like or agree with.
Please understand, it’s not my intention to belittle the Scott County Board of Commissioners, or put them down. They do good work. But they aren’t going broke doing it.
The Quote: “Truth is mighty and will prevail. There is nothing wrong with this, except that it ain’t so.” -Mark Twain