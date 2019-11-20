There are a lot of things to be thankful for here in Jordan. This space isn’t big enough to touch them all, but there are some high spots worth hitting.
There are all the standard ones, of course. Family. Friends. A warm and dry home. Plenty to eat. A pharmacy, doctor and library here in town. And lots more.
There are other things I’m thankful for, too. Like freedom of the press. You and I are free to publish opinions on virtually any issue. Of course we’re not free to lie or libel anyone, and we have an obligation to civility, but those are small prices to pay for being free to express ourselves.
I’m thankful that I can walk into a polling place and vote without fear of being put in mortal danger. Not all voters in all countries are so lucky. Along the same lines, I’m thankful that I have choices on the ballots I cast. That’s not true everywhere.
I’m thankful that Jordan is a safe place to live. When I read about crime and shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and elsewhere I thank God for being where I am.
I’m thankful for Clancy’s pizza. Need I say more?
I’m thankful that I can walk into church, and not have to look over my shoulder to see if someone is wearing an explosives-laden vest.
I’m thankful for the jigsaw puzzle sessions at Carasim, and what I call Tropical Toucan Salad. No one laughs at me when I set the cashews aside for later.
And water. You know, that stuff we have so much of that some nuts from Wisconsin want to buy it from us, and ship it to Arizona. Yeah. I’m thankful for water.
Then there’s the mixed group of fellows who get together at the Feed Mill for spirited conversations about philosophy, faith, and occasionally, politics.
And I’m thankful for you. You help make Jordan what it is.
The Quote: “When you rise in the morning, give thanks for the light, for your life, for your strength. Give thanks for your food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason to give thanks, the fault lies in yourself.” -Tecumseh