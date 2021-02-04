Actions have consequences. And some of the consequences may not be to our liking.
I was in eighth grade. I played on the St. Luke’s School basketball team. Stevie was a short point guard who sat in front of the class. Every day, come recess time when the bell rang, he’d grab the “thump” basketball, and 10 of us would play a brief game of hoops. Other kids got stuck using the “boing” basketballs.
Not everyone was happy with the arrangement.
One kid in particular was especially unhappy. Actually, he seemed unhappy about most things. And he was determined to share his unhappiness with everybody. He wasn’t a very good basketball player. Couldn’t dribble and run at the same time. Couldn’t shoot. Couldn’t cut. But he was tough. By today’s standards, he’d be called a bully.
One day he came to the hoop where we were playing, grabbed the kid with the ball, and pulled the ball away. Then he kicked the ball as hard as he could, out of the playground, across the street, and into the supermarket parking lot. One of the basketball players ran over and retrieved the ball.
Sister Mary Fearsome (not her real name), who’d probably seen the whole thing, called the kid who’d retrieved the ball, and told him to go inside. Then she and Sister Mary Springsteel (not her real name) conferred.
After recess they grilled all the youthful miscreants, and made an announcement. All the basketballs were being removed from the locker. We could play tag. We could not stay in the classroom.
Now all of us in 8-E and 8-W thought that Sister Mary Fearsome, by dint of her advanced age (maybe 50, maybe 80, who knew?) had a direct phone line to God. So we behaved, sort of.
We played a game we called “Pump.” Boys would line up along the fence. Then the one selected to be “it” would chant. “Pompoloway, pompoloway! Steal a pig and run away!” At the end of the chant, all the boys on the fence had to run across the narrow play area, to the walk on the other side. Anyone “it” caught was added to the “it group.” Two-hand tag was about the only rule. When everyone had been tagged, the game started over with the first boy caught as the new “it.”
Now, remember that bully? No one ever bothered to try catching him. He was always just sort of ignored. Once in a while he’d try to get caught, but no one would tag him.
That bully was a new kid. Only one year at St. Luke’s — eighth grade was as high as the school went. I don’t even recall him moving on to Washington High.
By now you’re asking “Where’s he going with this?”
It took me a long time to understand the lessons I learned back then. The first lesson was that moaning “That’s not fair!” is useless. The second lesson was that when one part of the community suffers, the entire community suffers. The third lesson was, bullies need to be dealt with, but the results might not be what we hoped. And last, see both sides. The bully was slow, and couldn’t cut because he was wearing his dad’s work shoes. He was wearing his dad’s work shoes because he helped his dad hang drywall.
We – I – could have been a little more understanding back then.
We – I – can do better.
The Quote: “A spine to my films that’s become more evident to me is that many are about the choices people make, and the reverberations of those choices. You go this way, or that way, and either way, there’s going to be consequences.” -Spike Lee