Sometimes I think Americans lose sight of America.
We fear people are trying to come here.
Maybe we should be more worried they will stop wanting to come here.
Do you hear stories about people trying to get into China? Or Russia? Or Iran?
No?
Why not?
Could it be because those countries have one political party controlling everything? And is that what you want for America?
Should we all be practicing one brand of religion? If so, yours or mine?
Should we all be practicing one brand of politics? Again, if so, yours or mine?
Remember when we bragged about America being the melting pot of nations? Diversity is what makes America different and great. Not our sameness. Not our group-think. If Americans can’t embrace our diversity America will be easy prey for ethnically homogenized societies like the Chinese, radical Islamists, or Russians who don’t give a fig for anything but their own brand of dominance.
We’ve come to a place where Independence Day means sales, fireworks and a day off. I suppose this is the natural progression of capitalism and diversity. Meanwhile, if you look in the paper, you’ll see photos taken in China during the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Tens of thousands of Chinese are participating — probably because the government told them they must.
We will not make America great by arguing over whose brand of religion is correct. Nor will we make America great by arming every single American. If America is failing (and I think it is) it’s because Americans are losing their ability to get along with each other. We place such a high value on ourselves that we fail to recognize the value of others. Meanwhile in China, it seems to me, self has no value. Self serves the state, not itself. Russia is a somewhat different matter. As near as I can tell, must Russians just want to get by. They used to have a saying. “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”
America will not retain its greatness by stifling dissent, or making it harder for people to vote. And America will not retain its greatness by dwelling on the past.
Now, some readers will say this is a leftist rant, and maybe it is. But I believe in voter ID, an end to deficit spending, and strong punishment for businesses which hire illegal aliens. Maybe, just maybe we can all come to a place where we don’t settle road rage with guns, where we don’t tell others how to live their lives, where we don’t tell people to leave because they are trying to resolve what they see as injustice in this country.
Face it folks, we need each other.
I hope you had a great Independence Day, and many more to come.
The Quote: “Diversity: The art of thinking independently together.” -Malcolm Forbes