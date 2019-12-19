Go ahead. Say it.
The only person preventing you from wishing others a Merry Christmas is you.
There’s no law prohibiting Christmas greetings. In fact, the U.S. Constitution guarantees your right to freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.
In my experience, when I say Merry Christmas to someone I don’t know, I get one of three reactions.
Most return the greeting with a smile.
Some say "thank you."
Some very few ignore me.
I’m hard-pressed to think of an instance when someone has gotten mad at me on receiving my Christmas greeting. It’s important to realize Ebenezer Scrooge is a fictitious character. Mind you, I don’t go out of my way to taunt someone.
If you use Facebook you will surely see rants about the removal of Christ from everyday life, and that it’s become somehow wrong to say Merry Christmas. This is nonsense.
All levels of government in America are enjoined from promoting one religion over another. We don’t have a state religion. But we do have protected personal religion. The problem I see is that so many people are either too busy to practice simple pleasantries, too timid to speak to strangers, or too worried about appearing uncool.
Of course, there’s a flip side to all this. Some people believe they don’t need religion to give them a reason to be good. Some people are genuinely turned off by all the overwrought commercialization and schmaltzy programming that floods newspapers, mailboxes, and airways. Seriously, how many people are going to buy a Mercedes-Benz for Christmas? How many celebrity chef Christmas dinner cooking programs do we need? And “Maggie’s Christmas Miracle?" And “Snowed Inn Christmas?"
Those who want to say “Bah! Humbug” are free to do so. It’s also important to remember that not everyone lives in a world of Hallmark Christmas card moments.
Personally, I thought “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” was a bust in 1964, and it looks even worse today. Sorry ‘bout that. I’m also chagrined by the marketing mentality that promotes gift giving as a chance to give your child a bigger Nerf shooter then he got from is stepdad.
The reason we have “holiday” programs in public schools isn’t because we want to honor winter. It’s because, even though the origins of the holidays are Christian-based, we want to include everybody. Which is as it should be.
And so, Merry Christmas to you! Peace on Earth! Receive my greeting, or don’t, just as you wish. I won’t be offended if you ignore me, but I will feel better for trying to share with you the best part of the season. And if you say “Happy Hanukkah” to me, I’ll be pleased that you’ve included me in your wishes. If you say “I don’t believe in all that Christmas stuff," well, check the quote from a Jewish violinist and stand up comedian.
The Quote:
“I once wanted to become an atheist, but I gave up — they have no holidays.” -Henny Youngman