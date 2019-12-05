Communication is a two way street. Send. Receive. Doing one, but not the other is orating or listening — not communicating.
Back on Nov. 14, the Jordan Independent quoted the superintendent of schools Matt Helgerson on the topic of where the school district would go next.
A few things from that story caught my eye.
Foremost was the comment that “Our needs remain, so perhaps working to better understand our community’s thoughts via a professional survey would be a good option, prior to moving forward with a new plan or another vote.”
Why?
- 55% of voters opposed the levy measure.
- 64% of voters opposed the first bonding measure.
- 75% of voters opposed the second bonding measure.
Looks to me like people who cared enough to vote expressed a pretty strong opinion.
Maybe what’s needed isn’t a survey, but rather a pause from sending, to receive what the voters said.
Then there’s the comment that “I would recommend strongly against doing a mail ballot...I don’t think it’s wise.”
Why not?
Well, partly because the ballot wouldn’t include bonding requests, which seem to be the crux of the matter. And partly, I think, because it opens the door to a possible flood of responses. The more people vote, the harder it is to control the outcome.
The superintendent says the district will have to cut $200,000 to $400,000 from the budget. So, this year ISD 717 was financially proficient, and performing well? Next year it’ll be hundreds of thousands of dollars in the hole?
Why?
When I asked members of the school board, the response I got was that “We have approximately a $22 million budget. On average costs raise 3 to 3.5% annually.” I was also told enrollment HADN’T RISEN, resulting in less state aid, and a roughly $385,981 net income shortfall.
A 3.5% increase in the 2019 budget ($22,864,185) equals $23,664,431.47. In my opinion, if the school district had asked for about a million dollars over last year, voters would have accepted it. Asking for additional millions in bond issues clearly didn’t fly.
When I crunch the numbers on my very average house, I find that the school district alone wanted to increase my property taxes over 17%. City and county taxes would be on top of that. As a retired person living on a limited fixed income, I assure you my income won’t grow by 3.5% — and certainly not by 17%. There’s a reason why my "new" car is seven years old, and has 180,000 miles on it. I think I’m not alone in the boat.
School district enrollment has increased by a bit over 14% over 10 years from 2009 to 2019. If averages prevail, we’re looking at 38 more students in 2020.
I was also told “we will be moving forward as a board, administrative team and district always doing what is best and right for our most precious charges — our students.”
That’s a good and noble sentiment. The school board has a difficult job, which they do honorably.
No one likes to be told "no," but the voters’ message seems pretty clear to me. The school district asked three questions, and got three nos. I think it’s good to remember the school board doesn’t represent the school district. It represents the voters.
The Quote: “If Thomas Jefferson thought taxation without representation was bad, he should see how it is with representation.” -Rush Limbaugh