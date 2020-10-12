Republicans see a Communist behind every Democrat.
Democrats see a Fascist behind every Republican.
Privileged white people think they know how underprivileged Black people should act.
Black people don’t want to act like privileged white people.
People who wouldn’t think of ignoring the advice of a plumber or mechanic have no such reservations about ignoring the advice of epidemiologists.
Religious people believe everyone should act like religious people — their brand of religious people.
Irreligious people think no one should practice exclusory religion.
Our leader listens to his weather advisors, then uses a Sharpie to indicate where he thinks a hurricane will go.
We have white people who are afraid of becoming a minority in America because — wait for it — minorities are mistreated and deprived of their rights.
And on top of all this, a company in Tennessee is recruiting armed “guards” to “protect” polling places in Minnesota.
This last troubles me a lot. Someone (or some group) in a southern state seems to see fit to tell Minnesotans how to behave.
I have a theory.
It all started with Pickleless Nicholas. Remember him? The kid in the Burger King ads who wanted his Whopper with no pickles. The tag line on the ads was “Have it your way.” From there it’s a slippery slope to believing the world revolves around us, and we can have it our way. There’s only one problem with that.
Other people.
We seem to have become a nation of shouters, who believe only our truth matters. And if we shout it loud enough, long enough, and back it with bullets, it will be the only truth. Even if it started out as a lie.
Two Quotes this week: “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.” -Elvis Presley
“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.” -Abraham Lincoln