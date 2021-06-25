School is out for the summer!
It has been an incredibly different school year with distance learning, mask wearing, home stresses, and mental health concerns for our students. Schools, parents, and community members find themselves in interesting new stages, which also may contribute to additional stress. Students are prone to turn to drugs, alcohol, and tobacco when they have additional access as well as additional free time and stress. The Scott County Prevention Coalition urges parents to stay aware and support a sober home this summer.
Things you can do to support a sober summer:
- Stay in conversation with your children about your expectations for them not using drugs, alcohol and vape.
- Have phone numbers of other parents and check in before parties, events, etc.
- Keep an inventory (and lock up) your alcohol, tobacco and prescription medication.
- Maintain a watchful eye for a change in behavior, mood, friends, rejection of family rules, etc.
- Create a plan/role play for assisting your child in uncomfortable or emergency situations.
- Sign a “Family Agreement Form” for your youth to abstain from alcohol, drugs and vape.
- Be aware of and adhere to “Alcohol and Smoke Free” places in your community (parks).
- Dispose of any unused or expired medications.
- Introduce your children to additional coping skills, therapy, faith-based support, etc. as necessary.
- Support your children in new hobbies and extra curriculars, camps, and employment to keep them busy in a positive manner.
Parents play the most key role in keeping youth safe and healthy. Maintain a watchful eye this summer, get involved, and as always, talk! They hear you.
If you desire to be a part of the Scott County Prevention Coalition, please contact Lil Pinero at lpinero@co.scott.mn.us. All voices are welcome.