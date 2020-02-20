I get information from many sources. One such source is a report in the Star Tribune, entitled "Ranking the Hottest Housing Markets in the Twin Cities." You’ll find the article here: strib.mn/2SPpMbP.
The Hot Housing Index combines key housing metrics from year-end data provided by the Minneapolis Area Realtors. The authors looked at change in the median price per square foot, median days on market, percent of list price received by seller; and change in closed sales compared to the previous year. They ranked each community on the metrics, and added the rankings together to get an index score. This year, the Star Tribune excluded sales of newly-constructed homes because not all new homes are sold through the Multiple Listing Service.
Here’s a sample of their results:
- 1 West St. Paul
- 52 Isanti
- 90 Belle Plaine
- 103 Jordan
- 104 Carver (last ranked location)
- Not listed New Prague
I’m not going to comment on this index other than to say that savvy prospective home buyers and real estate agents will look for information like this, and use it in their decision-making process. I invite readers to submit data-derived information.
Now, moving on to the matter of what happens if Jordan grows to 12,200 people, or double the current population in 20 years.
Right off the bat, the city will be looking at more water towers, probably at a couple of million dollars a piece. I would think it’d take three, since one of the existing water towers is getting pretty old.
Then there’s the water issue. A conservative guess would be two more wells at perhaps a million dollars each. And more people means more sewage to move. Since some of that development is planned for the northeast area above St. John’s, a Northeast Sewer Interceptor will be needed. Could be a couple million more dollars?
Twice as many people means twice as many police officers, which means the city will need a much bigger police station, or a satellite location. If it’s a satellite location, it’ll be pushing a million dollars. If it’s a new location altogether, I’d expect it to cost $3 million or more.
Of course, the city will need to nearly double its staff. All those people will need a place to work. If it’s a combined city hall/police department, we might be looking at $6-8 million dollars. Figure another $2 million for a satellite fire station. We’ll need a lot more public works equipment and employees, plus a place to put them. I’d guess three quarters of a million dollars would cover an expanded public works building.
There will be need for more parks, but most of the land and funding should come from new developments. We’ll call that a wash.
I’m not even including additional (as opposed to replacement) police cars, fire engines, lawn mowers, front end loaders, dump trucks, and other capital equipment.
Somebody’s going to have to pay for all that. Guess who?
One last thought, if the city overbuilds to accommodate 30,000 people (as with the Southwest Sewer Interceptor), my guesstimates could be ridiculously low.
The Quote: “The future ain't what it used to be.” -Yogi Berra