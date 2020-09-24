Yes, my hat’s in the ring. I’m running for re-election to the Kitty Litter Council in the Marlane Circle District.
After much soul-searching, and with the full support of my family, I’ve decided to enter the race. Princess Cat supports my candidacy as well, and makes daily multiple contributions to my campaign funds.
My platform?
Dustfree litter in every box in the district, and daily scooping. I pledge to clear the swamp!
Am I qualified?
You bet! I have over 10 years experience — dedicated, consistent experience. My constituent and I have weathered some storms, and we’ve overcome them all!
Fiscal austerity?
Nothing is more important to me than taking care of my constituent’s tax dollars. I promise there will be no waste — well, there will be waste, but I won’t waste money dealing with it, if you get my meaning.
Communication?
Yes indeed. I’m always available for a constituent’s ankle rub. I will gladly listen to purrs. If a constituent wants to nose-butt me when I’m working on a crossword puzzle, we can sit together for as long as the constituent chooses. I don’t like getting the stink-eye from a constituent, but I understand that too is a form of communication.
Sharing constituent concerns?
Of course! We share tuna! We share naps! And I always look before I lift the lid off the box. Constituent privacy is important to me.
Conflicts of interest?
No! I clean up after the dog too, but that’s an outside job, and perfectly legal. The two are completely separate.
The competition?
Mostly dog people. Sad! They don’t have the guts to dig into things like I do.
I wonder if I should put out some lawn signs?
The Quote: “It is not like I have gone crazy, I just don’t want to take any chances. You never know what could happen.” -Ruth Bader Ginsburg