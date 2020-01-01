I try to focus on local events and issues, but sometimes something comes up that really turns my crank. This is one of those times.
It started with an article in the sports section of the Dec. 27 Star Tribune, which said that Gopher Football Assistant Coach Kirk Ciarrocca was leaving for greener pastures at Penn State. Coaches come, and coaches go. No big deal, right?
Then I got to the part where the article talked about his salary. In February ex-coach Ciarrocca was given a one-year contract extension that would have paid him $720,000 had he stayed with the Gophers. But (there’s always a but) head coach P.J. Fleck’s new contract included a provision for his assistant coaches’ salary pool to be raised by $1.05 million next year, plus another $200,000 in 2021. So Ciarrocca, who originally made $700,000 when he started in 2017, was in line to make a cool million with the Gophers each of the next two years.
Well, that crank was really starting to spin. Then I saw the sidebar.
The sidebar listed the Big Ten’s 20 highest-paid football assistant coaches in 2019, according to USA Today:
1. Don Brown, Michigan, $1.5 million
2. Josh Gattis, Michigan, $1.1 million
3. Greg Mattison, Ohio State, $1.1 million
4. Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin, $961,866
5. Jeff Hafley, Ohio State, $950,000
6. Mike Yurcich, Ohio State, $950,000
7. Kevin Wilson, Ohio State, $950,000
8. Larry Johnson, Ohio State, $900,000
9t. Erik Chinander, Nebraska, $800,000
9t. Phil Parker, Iowa, $800,000
9t. Scottie Montgomery, Maryland, $800,000
9t. Rod Smith, Illinois, $800,000
9t. Kalen DeBoer, Indiana, $800,000
14. Brian Ferentz, Iowa, $775,000
15. Joe Rudolph, Wisconsin, $770,200
16. Mike Tressel, Michigan State, $725,000
17. Kirk Ciarrocca, Gophers, $720,000
18. Troy Walters, Nebraska, $700,000
19. Brent Pry, Penn State, $693,503
20. Nick Holt, Purdue, $670,000
Mind you, those are just the assistant football coaches. Not all assistant coaches in all sports are making that kind of money.
Do you see where I’m going with this? According to CollegeCalc.com, a student at the University of Minnesota can expect to pay $27,469 per year in tuition and living costs. I imagine part of that cost is an event pass that allows the student to attend football games. Ciarrocca’s current salary would fund 26 students for one year.
Excuse me while I oil the crank. It’s starting to smoke.
P.J. Fleck’s salary is $3.6 million, and that doesn’t even put him in the upper half of Big Ten football coaches.
The University of Minnesota is a land grant institution, founded to provide instruction in agriculture, mechanical arts, and other educational endeavors to provide an educated work force. In May of 2017 the school’s regents blew some smoke about wanting to fulfill its land grant mission by addressing the needs of communities across the state.
Tommyrot! They keep raising tuition, making it even harder for students to afford the education a public university is meant to provide.
I suppose it’s futile to say the Univerisity of Minnesota should drop intercollegiate sports, and focus on its educational mission. So let’s try a different tack.
In my opinion the total budget or all head coaches everywhere in the NCAA should be limited to $10 million dollars per university.
Now, for those of you who think I’m going too far afield . . . two questions.
Do you really want your tax dollars to support a football factory?
Would you rather pay tuition to an expensive football factory, or a less expensive brain factory?
The Quote: “Academe, n.: An ancient school where morality and philosophy were taught. Academy, n.: A modern school where football is taught.” -Ambrose Bierce