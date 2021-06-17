The May 31 issue of the Star Tribune carried a story about the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in which that august group proposed a plan to double the number of walking trips over the next 20 years.
This is hilarious.
MnDOT spent two years and $600,000 to determine Minnesotans should walk more? And if the Star Tribune article is to be believed, MnDOT thinks walking is a significant aspect of transportation during those 20 years.
First, if I may point out, this is the same MnDOT that will not permit marked crosswalks at 282 and Rice Street, or Varner here in Jordan.
Next, the article says “On the safety front, the respondents told MnDOT that signal-controlled intersections should allow more time for pedestrians to cross and create more space where people wait to cross with what are called ‘curb extensions’ or ‘pedestrian refuge islands.’”
Curb extensions are what you and I call “bump outs.” Pedestrian refuge islands are a pipe dream.
A direct quote from the press release, credited to Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher: “This plan provides an important framework and will help ensure we are meeting the needs and interests of people today and into the future.”
To her credit, the commissioner didn’t use the term “going forward.”
The article also says MnDOT learned Minnesotans (at least the 2,700 who responded to the survey) strongly support improving pedestrian crossings and adding more trees, benches and other amenities, among other things.
My guess? MnDOT didn’t talk to anybody from Jordan — where there’s no plan to replace lost trees or plant new ones along 282. Have you seen the Jordan Arboretum? Me neither. As far as I know, there is none, and no plan for the future of trees in town. But that’s on us, and I digress.
And then there’s MnDOT’s love affair with roundabouts.
When I tried to find out from MnDOT how many pedestrians would be affected by the roundabout at Creek Lane and 282 I learned that only vehicle traffic was counted. These are the people now saying walking more is the future of transportation in Minnesota.
So here’s MnDOT saying on the one hand, they want us to walk more, while on the other hand they put virtually all responsibility for pedestrian safety at roundabouts in the hands of vehicle operators — who view roundabouts as meaning “I don’t have to stop.” MnDOT engineering buffalos will tell you pedestrians using crosswalks have the right of way in roundabouts. Unfortunately, many if not most drivers don’t conform to neat engineering paradigms.
Drivers approaching roundabouts are looking for vehicle traffic, not us hoofers. Drivers exiting roundabouts are accelerating as they reach the marked crosswalks — typically 15-20 feet from the mouth of the roundabout.
And finally, as of May 31, 17 pedestrians have died in traffic incidents — up from 14 during the same period last year. The Star Tribune got that figure from the Minnesota Department of Pubic Safety, which I hope is communicating with MnDOT.
The quote: “If you can’t convince them, confuse them.” -Harry S. Truman