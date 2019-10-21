I'm writing to respond to Joe Benko's letter which recently appeared in the Independent. Mr. Benko's statements are not entirely accurate, and I feel the need to address them so voters have the whole story.
First, it is accurate that the district has a full-time special services director. This position was increased to full-time at the same time when Belle Plaine decided to go to a full-time director. In fact, nearly all of the SW Metro Intermediate School District member schools, and certainly districts our size and larger, have full-time directors. Not only does our director oversee all of our special education programs, the position also oversees other special programs such as English Language Learners, American Indian Parent Advisory Council, Interpreter Services, and paraprofessionals. Our director is responsible for starting a program in combination with Belle Plaine for transition students which provides students the opportunity to access programming in Jordan and Belle Plaine and has saved the district money.
In regard to the curriculum director position, the district does not have a full-time director. The previous curriculum director served part-time with curriculum, served part-time as an assistant principal district wide, and additionally was in charge of testing. Our new director of teaching and learning serves part-time as a teacher, teaching two hours per day of our Introduction to Education Summit Academy course. In addition, the position serves as curriculum director and district testing and assessment coordinator.
The district no longer has an assistant principal, as it was decided that the two teachers on special assignment (addressed below), serving as instructional coaches, were a better investment for our students as we work to improve student achievement, while at the same time assisting our more than 120 teachers to become better instructors. Continuous improvement is important to us, and collectively we felt that these positions would have a very positive impact on student achievement.
An administrative assistant was added to help serve activities, but also to schedule our facilities. This position is paid under both the general fund and community education fund. Our community education staffing expenditures were actually reduced with this hire, and this was done after multiple community education resignations and significant restructuring of the department. Our full-time activities director is also a common position among districts our size and larger.
When Mr. Benko was on the board, the person now serving as our communications, marketing, and events director was serving as a paraprofessional and also was serving part time in a similar role as what she is in now. That position was being paid overtime to do the work. The current position built and manages our website, directs social media, is in charge of all the Jordan Journalist publications, community education brochure construction, and many other valuable tasks such as creating all of the recent alumni spotlight postings for our recent hall of fame induction ceremony which was so well received. Additionally, this person works with staff, serves as a guest instructor, is a mentor for our Business, Marketing, and Economics Summit Academy students, and much more. Our communication with our parents is fantastic, and this is largely in part due to the guidance and direction of this position. In fact, one comment from last year’s parent survey stated, “I’ve been in multiple districts as a parent; this is the best communication yet.” When Mr. Benko was a principal, social media was not in existence. When he was on the board, it was just becoming a part of communication. Today, in schools our size, managing and directing social media alone is a full-time job and then some. Many of the SW Metro schools, which we are a member, have this or similar positions.
The teachers on special assignment that Mr. Benko talks about were teachers in our district who applied to serve as instructional coaches. This is a very common practice in districts proven to improve the teaching and learning. This was supported by our teachers, and is in a pilot phase. Mr. Benko is incorrect as we did not hire one teacher on special assignment for each building. We have two teachers, not three, who serve our elementary, middle, and high school in different capacities. Coaches will partner with teachers to design student learning based on specific learning targets. This will complete the professional development initiative from last year. Our coaches will connect with kids and help create personalized instruction for students. The coaches will break down testing data in order to work with teachers to use that data in a differentiated classroom. The coaches have the time to analyze student progress and then collaborate with classroom teachers to plan differentiated instruction. They will help to create individualized education and differentiated instruction for each student. The coaches will conduct non-evaluative teacher observations to provide descriptive feedback to improve instructional practices. Coaches are viewed as a partner who is there to support rather than evaluate. They will create improved instructional practices to meet the needs of all learners. Administrative team members will continue to conduct formal observations three times a year for non-tenured and one time for high cycle tenured teachers. The coaches will work with teachers to implement staff development initiatives such as standards based instruction and culturally responsive teaching in the classroom. These instructional practices are proven to support and increase student achievement.
The number of staff who work as district office staff has not doubled. When Mr. Benko was on the board we had three full-time employees and two employees who worked part time, plus a superintendent. Today, we have four full-time employees working as district office staff members, plus a superintendent. Essentially, we have the same number of FTE as when Mr. Benko was on the board. If he is talking about the other staff who work out of the district office space, which was constructed in 2015, and has more available work stations than the last district office, then yes, we have more people working in the physical space, but these staff were employed with the district when Mr. Benko was on the board, but they were working in other physical parts of the district. This doesn't mean that they are "district office" employees.
Our annual audits, conducted by the Eide Bailly auditing firm, consistently show that the district spends less than districts of similar size on administration, and also less than the state average for all districts on administration. Our administrative team works hard, puts in many hours for our students, parents, staff, and community, and does this work with less staff than other districts.
Our district is efficient, and continues to work hard to improve for kids. As noted in the numerous referendum presentations given in-district and throughout the community, our district has no voter approved operating levy in place. The Jordan district has $724 per pupil in board approved local levy authority, which is what all Minnesota schools are eligible to receive without asking voters. We rank in the bottom 1/3 of all Minnesota schools in regard to local levy authority. The average Minnesota district has $1,202 per pupil in local operating authority. This means that the average Minnesota district has $478 more in local voter approved levy authority than Jordan. The district's question 1 ask is for $300 per pupil, which is still less than the state average.
In regard to the two bond questions, Mr. Benko acknowledges that the elementary school has needs. He suggests that we complete this work with capital dollars. Our capital allocation is nowhere near enough to be able to complete the needed work. I would invite voters to attend the final referendum community conversation to be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at Jordan Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. A presentation of the facts surrounding all three questions will be given, along with a tour of the elementary building. Question and answer time will also be allotted. If you are unable to attend, please visit our website at jordan.k12.mn.us and click on Referendum 2019 for a link to more information about the questions, proposed tax impacts, and facts.