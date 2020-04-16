I am so grateful to all the Minnesotans that are taking this pandemic seriously and doing such a good job of flattening the curve. Though it may not seem like it you are saving lives, it is first and foremost what we need to be doing right now.
That being said, we also know there is a heavy economic price to the actions required to limit the spread of the virus. And it is clear that this is hitting some harder than others. Many small businesses won't reopen on the other side of this. And many newly unemployed people are struggling right now to survive day to day.
The scale of the impacts is off the charts relative to anything that has happened in my lifetime. So what does it look like on the other side of this? How do we come back and try to ensure that all our neighbors have a reasonable quality of life? I don't think there is any one answer to this question. I think it's going to take multiple different efforts at large scale in all facets of our society. The Great Depression and Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal programs come to mind. I think we are up against something of that scale.
Many people on the conservative end of the political spectrum think the New Deal was a major mistake. That it was wasteful and grew the size of government too much. It's easy to criticize from a comfortable distance of decades and a booming economy. But in the moment, something needed to be done. Something big. I believe without the New Deal our country would have been mired in poverty for a very long time and many would have suffered needlessly. And I think we are in the same situation today. No amount of GoFundMe campaigns is going to get us out of this.
And just like the New Deal, not everything we try will work out as we want it to. FDR was famous for his approach of just trying something and adapting if it didn't work. There were many good things that came from the New Deal. For example the Rural Electrification Association brought power to rural areas that would never have seen it if we had decided that the free market would solve the problem. Every time I go to my uncle's cabin up north I am thankful for the REA line that brings power to that remote location.
I hope our representatives are thinking along these same lines. We are going to need programs that will put people to work and hopefully provide some greater good to our society at the same time.
As it happens there is already a bill in Congress that would do just that. It would create many good paying jobs. It would modernize our energy infrastructure. It would put some money in the pocket of every citizen in a way that favored the less wealthy. And it would do all this in a revenue neutral way so as to not increase taxes or add to the deficit. Oh, and it would help keep our air clean thus reducing medical expenses.
So what is this miracle cure? It's the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. What it does is put a price on carbon where it comes out of the ground or enters our country. The fees collected are then distributed to all citizens equally. So if your use of fossil fuels (your carbon footprint) is large, as it tends to be for wealthy people, you pay in more than you get back. But if your carbon footprint is smaller, as it is for most of us, you will likely come out a little bit ahead each month.
Where the magic comes in is all the business decisions that get made based purely on cost. All businesses want to keep costs down. So they will be seeking out renewable, non carbon based energy and processes. This is already happening because solar and wind are now cheaper than running a coal fired power plant. But the EICDA will accelerate this change. Thus creating many new jobs in renewable energy. Estimates are that as many as 2 million new jobs could be created as a result of this act. And as our electric grid gets cleaner and cleaner, so will our air. This will improve health for everyone and would prevent thousands of early deaths due to pollution.
Let me be clear, this will not solve our current crisis. It is just one thing that will help. But it is one thing that is ready to go and has been thoroughly vetted. It is supported by experts from both sides of the political spectrum and could be set in motion fairly quickly. We will need many other efforts to come back from this pandemic, just as we did for the Great Depression. But I would encourage you to contact your elected representatives and ask them to take action on this bill as part of the solution.
And again, thank you to everyone who is doing their small part to help us all get through this situation.