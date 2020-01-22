There was an article in last week’s Jordan Independent detailing information about the southwest sewer interceptor.
The article said the interceptor is designed to serve at least an additional 4,800 acres of land, serving Jordan until the population is more than 30,000 people.
Wait! What?
In 1990 Jordan’s population was 2,944. In 2006 it was 5,149. In 2010 the city’s population was 5,470. Jordan’s population was 6,255 in 2017. The sign out on the highway says it’s now 6,148 (a drop of 107 people). That’s an average of a tick over 114 people per year. And I’m giving the city the benefit of a doubt here. You can see growth cooled dramatically after 2006.
Anyway, at an annual growth rate of 114 people per year, it will take 207 or so years to reach a population of 30,000 people. By which time the city’s area will probably have more than tripled. If trends hold, most of that growth will be above the bluffs, in the area of the Knife River Gravel Mine and Bridle Creek, but I’m not sure there’s even enough space there for 23,582 more people. Some of that growth (according to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan) is projected for north of Jordan, and east of Highway 169. If that starts to happen, there’ll be need for a northeast sewer interceptor... which would reduce some of the demand on the southwest sewer interceptor. Of course, the council and staff are aware of these things, since they’ve been dealing with the 2040 Comprehensive Plan since 2008 or so.
Note that I said “if trends hold.” There’s a caveat here. Nationwide, the population is getting older. I can’t think of any reason why that trend should change any time soon. And when it does, due to the nation’s falling birth rate, I think it’s reasonable to expect the population to fall, not grow.
An aside. There’s no app for reproduction. America won’t grow if people don’t hang up. If the microwaves from the 5G phone in your pocket don’t render you sterile, endless selfies will finish the job.
This is where some of you say “OK, boomer.”
Back on track, those of you with long memories will recall when the city built its waste water treatment plant. They built for a population of 15,000. That hasn’t happened, but the lesson is lost on the city. I wasn’t a Jordanite at the time, but I understand the WWTP was built in 1995 or so. My copy of the 2015 city budget shows $549,656 in debt service expense, which presumably is the water treatment plant bond. Going on 25 years later, we’re still paying to treat the waste of 8,852 residents who don’t exist.
In 207 years the streets being torn up now will need to be torn up again — a few times. Do we need sewers. Sure. But why not build out to a reasonable population projection — 15,000 or so?
And don’t get me started on the idea of putting a fire engine in the same bond issue as the sewer project.
The Quote: “Distrust of government isn’t baseless cynicism. It’s realism.” -Ben Shapiro