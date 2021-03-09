Jordan Gravel, LLC tried to start a gravel mine along Valley View Drive a few years back but with enormous resident outcry, they were defeated first by Scott County and then again by their loss in Minnesota Appeals Court. At the center of the defeat was the safety of the groundwater, which is too close to the surface in this sensitive location. And because all of Scott County gets its drinking water from this aquifer source, it truly appeared that we had dodged a bullet.
Jordan Gravel has formed another company called JMH Land Development, LLC. And they have started up again with their sights on the same location, again without sufficient regard to the groundwater which is particularly vulnerable to contamination in this spot.
In December, they made the unusually bold move of trying to amend the Scott County 2040 Comprehensive Plan and create a special permission — just for themselves — to rezone this specific parcel as “industrial,” which would allow all sorts of activity that could put runoff, drainage and accidental spills within imminent reach of the water that serves all of Scott County. The special status they sought allows many things (including mining) and the county itself acknowledges that the activities permitted under this proposed rezoning create a risk of water contamination.
When the glaciers retreated after the most recent ice age, they left both thick deposits and scoured-out voids on the landscape. Some places were piled high with deep layers of soil and sand and but some places were scoured down to the bedrock, leaving only a few feet of the soils that serve to filter any water that trickles through it. Water passes through these thin layers and takes only a matter of days to reach the groundwater and because it passes so quickly, there isn’t time for the soils to remove contaminants.
Such is the problem with the area along Valley View Drive. And such is the problem with treating this area as if it were just like any other place — which it obviously isn’t. Such is the problem with Jordan Gravel/JMH’s new desire to rezone this parcel and begin an era of commercial/industrial activity. And a domino effect of allowing other adjoining property owners to do the same would be a terrible but avoidable folly.
This spot is the LAST place in Scott County where this activity should even be contemplated, much less allowed. It is a geologically sensitive location which directly impacts our groundwater. Anything that hits the ground is in the water within days and not all industrial/commercial spills are caught or controlled according to plan — especially not in an area like this one which is subject to frequent flooding.
JMH Land Development, LLC has withdrawn its plan at the county level — for the time being — but I’m very worried because Sand Creek Township has remained in ongoing discussions with JMH about allowing them to proceed with industrial uses in this area. I truly hope that the township board will step back and protect the interests of the local population and the water source we all cannot do without. Allowing industrial activity in this location is a hornets’ nest that must not be kicked. “No” means no and the water issues which lead to the previous defeat of Jordan Gravel still exist.
Scott County and Sand Creek Township would serve us well by protecting the long-term interests of all of us who drink water. Another source of it does not exist. The short-term financial gains of one individual must be nixed for the greater good. Aquifers cannot be cleaned.